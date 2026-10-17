Premier League - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Hull City will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Fulham vs Hull City is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fulham host Hull City at Craven Cottage in a Premier League fixture that carries very different meanings for each side. The Cottagers sit bottom of the table, while the Tigers arrive in eighth, looking to build on their promising start to life back in the top flight.

Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham have found wins impossible to come by this season. Their last five league outings have produced just one draw and a string of defeats, and the pressure on the Spanish coach has intensified following a significant FA fine after his public criticism of match officials.

Thomas Frank has been linked with the Fulham job should Arbeloa depart, a sign of how serious the situation has become at Craven Cottage. For now, Arbeloa remains in charge and desperately needs a result to steady the ship.

Hull City arrive in west London in a far more settled position. Sergej Jakirovic's Tigers won promotion via the Championship play-off final against Middlesbrough at Wembley in May and have exceeded expectations in their return to the Premier League, sitting comfortably in the top half.

Hull's most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Everton, a result that extended their unbeaten run across their last three matches. A 2-0 home win over Manchester United earlier in the season underlined that this Tigers side is no pushover.

For Fulham, three points here are not just desirable — they are urgent. For Hull, a win at Craven Cottage would send a clear message that their top-half standing is no accident. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Fulham vs Hull City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fulham head into this fixture without Tom Cairney and Antonee Robinson, both listed as injured. Arbeloa's projected XI is expected to feature Bernd Leno in goal, with a back line of Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Ryan Sessegnon, and David Affengruber. Oscar Bobb, Joshua King, Sander Berge, Shea Charles, and Alex Iwobi are expected to support Gonzalo Garcia in attack.

Hull City travel with a lengthy injury list. Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes, Ilyas Ansah, Matt Targett, Lucas Gourna-Douath, and Mohamed-Ali Cho are all sidelined for Jakirovic's side. The Tigers' projected XI is expected to see Konstantinos Tzolakis start in goal, with Nobel Mendy, John Egan, Lewie Coyle, and Semi Ajayi forming the defensive shape, and Oli McBurnie leading the line.

Form

Fulham's last five matches across all competitions produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League loss to Ipswich Town, and a 1-1 draw at Manchester United earlier in the run represents their best league result of the sequence. A Carabao Cup win at West Ham United — where they scored three — was the standout performance, but back-to-back league defeats to Crystal Palace and Ipswich tell the more pressing story. Fulham scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Hull City's last five competitive fixtures produced one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent match ended 2-2 against Everton in the Premier League. A 2-1 league defeat to Newcastle United is the only loss in that run, while a 2-2 draw with Chelsea showed the Tigers can compete against established top-half sides. Hull scored seven goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2023, when Fulham won 2-0 at Hull City's ground in the FA Cup. Looking across the last five head-to-head encounters, Fulham hold the stronger record, winning four of the five matches. Hull's only result of note in the series came in November 2019, when Fulham were beaten 3-0 at Craven Cottage. Fulham have conceded just three goals across the five meetings while scoring six.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Fulham occupy bottom place — 20th — making this fixture a genuine must-win for Arbeloa's side. Hull City sit in eighth, meaning a Tigers victory would further cement their credentials as genuine top-half contenders in their first season back among the elite.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Hull City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: