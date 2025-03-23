+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
UEFA Nations League A
Stade de France
How to watch today's France vs Croatia Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between France and Croatia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France will take on Croatia in the second leg of the UEFA Nations League quarter-final at the Stade de France on Sunday.

Croatia managed to win the first leg 2-0 and have made life incredibly difficult for their opponents heading into the second leg.

France were on a good run before the first leg and will need a masterclass here to come back and claim their ticket to the next round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch France vs Croatia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

France vs Croatia kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Championship Playoff
Stade de France

The match will be played at the Stade de France on Sunday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

France vs Croatia Probable lineups

FranceHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCRO
16
M. Maignan
17
W. Saliba
4
D. Upamecano
5
J. Kounde
22
T. Hernandez
7
O. Dembele
11
M. Olise
6
E. Camavinga
20
B. Barcola
8
A. Tchouameni
10
K. Mbappe
1
D. Livakovic
2
J. Stanisic
4
J. Gvardiol
6
J. Sutalo
5
D. Caleta-Car
10
L. Modric
8
M. Kovacic
9
A. Kramaric
14
I. Perisic
13
N. Vlasic
11
A. Budimir

4-2-3-1

CROAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Deschamps

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Z. Dalic

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

France team news

France and Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konaté had a night to forget on Thursday, enduring perhaps his worst half of the season. While it was initially believed to be injury, Didier Deschamps later clarified that the substitution was purely tactical due to Konaté’s poor display. They have no other injury concerns ahead of the game.

Croatia team news

Croatia emerged from the first leg without any new injury worries, though they were already missing Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic, who was sidelined before Thursday’s victory.

Form

FRA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CRO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

FRA

Last 5 matches

CRO

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

