UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Olympiastadion

Today's game between Finland and Belarus will kick off at Sep 29, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Finland vs Belarus in the USA are listed below.

Finland host Belarus at the Olympiastadion in Helsinki in UEFA Nations League C Group 1, with both sides arriving off the back of opening matchday results that set very different tones for their campaigns.

Finland, under coach Jacob Friis, went into this round with momentum after a commanding 7-0 win over San Marino in their Nations League opener. That result will have settled nerves following a difficult run of friendly results, including heavy defeats to Germany and Hungary in the lead-up to the tournament.

Bearus arrive in Helsinki having lost their opening group fixture 2-0 to Albania, a setback that leaves Viktor Goncharenko's side needing a response. Their pre-tournament form had been encouraging, with three wins from five matches including a 4-1 victory over Syria.

Finland sit top of Group 1 after matchday one, while Belarus find themselves in third place and already under pressure to recover points. The gap in current standings gives this fixture genuine edge.

Friis will be looking for his side to back up that San Marino performance with another controlled display at home. Goncharenko, meanwhile, needs a reaction from a squad that showed real quality in the months before the competition began.

This is a fixture with clear implications for the group table, and both coaches will know that a result here could define the shape of their Nations League campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Finland vs Belarus live, including all available TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Finland vs Belarus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jacob Friis has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of Finland's home fixture, with team news expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Viktor Goncharenko's Belarus squad is similarly without confirmed absences at this stage. Updates to both squads will be added as they become available.

Form

Finland have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 7-0 victory over San Marino in UEFA Nations League C, a result that followed back-to-back defeats to Hungary (1-2) and Germany (0-4) in friendlies. Across those five matches, Finland scored ten goals and conceded fourteen. The San Marino win broke a run of three games without a victory and will have provided a significant boost to Friis's side.

Bearus have won three and lost one of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Albania in UEFA Nations League C, which ended a run that included a 4-1 win over Syria and back-to-back away victories against Armenia and Cyprus. Across those five matches, Belarus scored ten goals and conceded six, reflecting a side capable of scoring freely when at their best.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Finland and Belarus was a 2-0 Finland win in a friendly in June 2018. Across the last five recorded meetings, Finland have the stronger record, with three wins compared to no wins for Belarus, and two draws. The head-to-head includes two World Cup qualification encounters in 2013, with Finland winning the home leg 1-0 and the away fixture ending 1-1.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Finland FIN 1 1 0 0 7 0 +7 3 W 2 Albania ALB 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 W 3 Belarus BLR 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L 4 San Marino SMR 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Finland lead Group 1 after matchday one, while Belarus sit third. Finland's position means they enter this home fixture with the advantage of early momentum, while Belarus face the prospect of falling further adrift if they cannot take points from Helsinki.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Finland vs Belarus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: