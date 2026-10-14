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Champions League
team-logoFeyenoord
de Kuip
team-logoComo
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Watch Feyenoord vs Como Champions League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Feyenoord vs Como
Feyenoord
Como
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Feyenoord and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
de Kuip

Today's game between Feyenoord and Como will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Feyenoord vs Como is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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Paramount+

Paramount+

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

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ViX

ViX

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Feyenoord host Como at De Kuip in Rotterdam in the Champions League, with both sides looking to make their mark in the group stage.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side go into this fixture on the back of four wins from their last five Eredivisie outings, including a commanding 5-0 victory over FC Utrecht. Their Champions League campaign, however, has been a different story — a 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in their opening group game leaves them needing points urgently.

Como arrive in Rotterdam having demonstrated they can compete at the highest level. Cesc Fabregas's side beat RB Leipzig 4-1 in their Champions League opener and have shown the tactical discipline that has defined their rise through Italian football.

The visitors drew 0-0 with Roma in Serie A on October 11, a result that frustrated Fabregas, who felt his young squad lacked the patience to punish a ten-man opponent. That mental sharpness will be tested again against a Feyenoord side desperate for their first group stage points.

Feyenoord captain Luciano Valente has spoken openly about the squad's renewed positivity this season, crediting the improved atmosphere at De Kuip for making the physical demands of a packed schedule feel more manageable. He expects a disciplined, well-organised Como side — and the data backs that assessment.

For Como, Nico Paz has been central to their European adventure, with the playmaker crediting Fabregas for transforming his game since his move from Real Madrid. His creativity in tight spaces could prove decisive in a match where space will be at a premium.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Feyenoord vs Como live.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Como with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord vs Como Probable lineups

4-3-3
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
page.match.formation.title
Como crest
Como
COM
4-2-3-1
T. ErnstT. ErnstJ. LopezJ. LopezJ. St. JusteJ. St. JusteM. MarmolM. MarmolG. ReadG. ReadG. ZechielG. ZechielO. TarghallineO. TarghallineC. VanhoutteC. VanhoutteN. FerriN. FerriL. ValenteL. ValenteA. Hadj MoussaA. Hadj MoussaJ. ButezJ. ButezJ. RamonJ. RamonA. ValleA. ValleT. ChalobahT. ChalobahY. CoutoY. CoutoM. BaturinaM. BaturinaA. DiaoA. DiaoN. PazN. PazL. Da CunhaL. Da CunhaL. MillaL. MillaA. DouvikasA. Douvikas
Como crest
Como
COM
4-3-3
Feyenoord

Starting XI

Como

Manager

  • G. van Bronckhorst
  • C. Fabregas

Feyenoord head into this fixture without Thomas Beelen, Bart Nieuwkoop, Jordan Bos, Reiss Nelson, Gijs Smal, and Shaqueel van Persie through injury. Van Bronckhorst's projected XI is expected to feature Tjark Ernst in goal, with Javi Lopez, Jerry St. Juste, Mika Marmol, and Givairo Read forming the defensive unit, supported by Gjivai Zechiel, Oussama Targhalline, Charles Vanhoutte, and Nacho Ferri in midfield, with Luciano Valente and Anis Hadj Moussa ahead of them.

Como's main injury concern is Moise Kean, who remains sidelined following a fitness issue sustained during the international break. Fabregas is expected to name Jean Butez in goal behind a back four of Jacobo Ramon, Alex Valle, Trevoh Chalobah, and Yan Couto, with Martin Baturina, Assane Diao, Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha, and Luis Milla in midfield, and Anastasios Douvikas leading the attack.

Form

FEY

FEY - Form

NEC
W1-3
BAR
L5-1
ZWO
W0-7
UTR
W5-0
AZ
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
COM

COM - Form

GEN
W1-4
RBL
W4-1
PAR
W2-1
FRC
L2-0
ROM
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Feyenoord have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Barcelona in the Champions League, where they conceded five goals in a 5-1 loss. Their domestic form has been emphatic — they put seven past PEC Zwolle and five past FC Utrecht without reply, and followed those results with a 2-0 win over AZ Alkmaar on October 10. Across their last five games, they have scored 16 goals and conceded six.

Como have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Roma in Serie A, and they have also claimed a 4-1 Champions League win over RB Leipzig and a 1-4 victory at Genoa. Their only defeat in this run came against Frosinone, where they lost 2-0. Como have scored nine goals and conceded three across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Feyenoord and Como are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League group standings, Como sit in sixth place while Feyenoord are positioned 34th. That gap underlines the contrasting pressures on the two sides entering this fixture — Como are among the early pacesetters, while Feyenoord are among those who must begin climbing the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Feyenoord vs Como today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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