Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 12:45 de Kuip

Today's game between Feyenoord and Como will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Feyenoord vs Como is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Feyenoord host Como at De Kuip in Rotterdam in the Champions League, with both sides looking to make their mark in the group stage.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side go into this fixture on the back of four wins from their last five Eredivisie outings, including a commanding 5-0 victory over FC Utrecht. Their Champions League campaign, however, has been a different story — a 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in their opening group game leaves them needing points urgently.

Como arrive in Rotterdam having demonstrated they can compete at the highest level. Cesc Fabregas's side beat RB Leipzig 4-1 in their Champions League opener and have shown the tactical discipline that has defined their rise through Italian football.

The visitors drew 0-0 with Roma in Serie A on October 11, a result that frustrated Fabregas, who felt his young squad lacked the patience to punish a ten-man opponent. That mental sharpness will be tested again against a Feyenoord side desperate for their first group stage points.

Feyenoord captain Luciano Valente has spoken openly about the squad's renewed positivity this season, crediting the improved atmosphere at De Kuip for making the physical demands of a packed schedule feel more manageable. He expects a disciplined, well-organised Como side — and the data backs that assessment.

For Como, Nico Paz has been central to their European adventure, with the playmaker crediting Fabregas for transforming his game since his move from Real Madrid. His creativity in tight spaces could prove decisive in a match where space will be at a premium.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Feyenoord vs Como live.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Como with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord head into this fixture without Thomas Beelen, Bart Nieuwkoop, Jordan Bos, Reiss Nelson, Gijs Smal, and Shaqueel van Persie through injury. Van Bronckhorst's projected XI is expected to feature Tjark Ernst in goal, with Javi Lopez, Jerry St. Juste, Mika Marmol, and Givairo Read forming the defensive unit, supported by Gjivai Zechiel, Oussama Targhalline, Charles Vanhoutte, and Nacho Ferri in midfield, with Luciano Valente and Anis Hadj Moussa ahead of them.

Como's main injury concern is Moise Kean, who remains sidelined following a fitness issue sustained during the international break. Fabregas is expected to name Jean Butez in goal behind a back four of Jacobo Ramon, Alex Valle, Trevoh Chalobah, and Yan Couto, with Martin Baturina, Assane Diao, Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha, and Luis Milla in midfield, and Anastasios Douvikas leading the attack.

Form

Feyenoord have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Barcelona in the Champions League, where they conceded five goals in a 5-1 loss. Their domestic form has been emphatic — they put seven past PEC Zwolle and five past FC Utrecht without reply, and followed those results with a 2-0 win over AZ Alkmaar on October 10. Across their last five games, they have scored 16 goals and conceded six.

Como have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Roma in Serie A, and they have also claimed a 4-1 Champions League win over RB Leipzig and a 1-4 victory at Genoa. Their only defeat in this run came against Frosinone, where they lost 2-0. Como have scored nine goals and conceded three across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Feyenoord and Como are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Champions League group standings, Como sit in sixth place while Feyenoord are positioned 34th. That gap underlines the contrasting pressures on the two sides entering this fixture — Como are among the early pacesetters, while Feyenoord are among those who must begin climbing the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Feyenoord vs Como today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: