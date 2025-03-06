How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Rangers Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news

Fenerbahce will take on Rangers in the first leg of the Europa League Round-of-16 at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Thursday.

Fenerbahce finished 24th in the league stage of the competition, but their recent form has been impressive. The hosts will be confident of extending their 18-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Rangers have had three defeats in their last five games and are heading into this fixture on the back of a loss against Motherwell. They need a good run of their own, but it will be difficult away from home.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, VIX and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fenerbahce vs Rangers kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

The match will be played at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce team news

Ismail Yuksek remains sidelined as he recovers from his own injury setback.

Fenerbahce also continue to be without Jayden Oosterwolde and Rodrigo Becao, both of whom have been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injuries.

Rangers team news

John Souttar is likely to be available for selection on Thursday night, though it remains uncertain if boss Barry Ferguson will opt to start him immediately.

Aside from that, the team no surprise absences to manage ahead of the fixture.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

FEN Last 2 matches RAN 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Fenerbahce 2 - 1 Rangers

Rangers 0 - 0 Fenerbahce 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

