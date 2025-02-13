How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Anderlecht, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fenerbahce will take on Anderlecht in the knockout round play-off in the Europa League at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday.

Anderlecht were close to clinching automatic progress into the Round-of-16 but missed out on top eight. They finished 10th in the standings, with only four more points than 21st-placed Fenerbahce who had a forgettable first phase.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

The match will be played at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce team news

The Turkish side has bolstered their squad with several winter signings; however, many of these new additions are ineligible for the Europa League fixture.

Diego Carlos, Ognjen Mimović, and Oğuz Aydın are among those who cannot participate.

Injuries have sidelined key players such as Dominik Livaković, Mert Müldür, Rodrigo Becão, and Jayden Oosterwolde.

Anderlecht team news

The Belgian club approaches the match with a nearly full squad. However, winger Samuel Edozie is sidelined due to a muscle injury, and veteran defender Jan Vertonghen is unavailable because of ankle issues.

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru remains a doubt, having not featured since November 2024.

