Europa League
Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Europa LeagueFenerbahce vs AnderlechtFenerbahceAnderlecht

How to watch the Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Anderlecht, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fenerbahce will take on Anderlecht in the knockout round play-off in the Europa League at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday.

Anderlecht were close to clinching automatic progress into the Round-of-16 but missed out on top eight. They finished 10th in the standings, with only four more points than 21st-placed Fenerbahce who had a forgettable first phase.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, DirecTV, TUDN and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage
The match will be played at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht Probable lineups

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-3

1
I. Egribayat
18
F. Kostic
95
Yusuf Akcicek
37
M. Skriniar
34
S. Amrabat
21
B. Osayi-Samuel
10
D. Tadic
53
S. Szymanski
97
A. Saint-Maximin
13
Fred
19
Y. En-Nesyri
26
C. Coosemans
6
L. Augustinsson
34
Adryelson
3
L. Hey
54
K. Sardella
29
M. Stroeykens
32
L. Dendoncker
10
Y. Verschaeren
11
T. Hazard
12
K. Dolberg
21
C. Huerta

4-3-3

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Jose Mourinho

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • David Hubert

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Fenerbahce team news

The Turkish side has bolstered their squad with several winter signings; however, many of these new additions are ineligible for the Europa League fixture.

Diego Carlos, Ognjen Mimović, and Oğuz Aydın are among those who cannot participate.

Injuries have sidelined key players such as Dominik Livaković, Mert Müldür, Rodrigo Becão, and Jayden Oosterwolde.

Anderlecht team news

The Belgian club approaches the match with a nearly full squad. However, winger Samuel Edozie is sidelined due to a muscle injury, and veteran defender Jan Vertonghen is unavailable because of ankle issues.

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru remains a doubt, having not featured since November 2024.

Form

FEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

AND
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

FEN

Last 4 matches

AND

3

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

7

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/4
Both teams scored
1/4

