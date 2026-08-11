Leagues Cup - Game Week 3 11 Aug 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between FC Cincinnati and Atlas will kick-off at Aug 11, 2026, 8:00 PM.

FC Cincinnati vs Atlas is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FC Cincinnati host Atlas in the Leagues Cup, with Pat Noonan's side looking to extend their strong run in the competition and tighten their grip on the standings.

Cincinnati have been one of the more convincing teams in this year's Leagues Cup. Back-to-back wins over Pachuca and Club Universidad Nacional have announced them as a genuine force in the tournament, and TQL Stadium has proven a difficult place for visiting sides to come and get a result.

Atlas arrive in a very different position. Hernan Crespo's side have lost three of their last five matches and were beaten 2-0 by Charlotte FC in their most recent Leagues Cup outing. That defeat, combined with an earlier 3-1 loss to Columbus Crew, leaves the Guadalajara club in a precarious spot in the standings.

For Atlas, this is a must-not-lose situation. They have shown in Liga MX that they can produce results away from home — a 2-3 victory at Leon earlier in the summer demonstrated that — but their continental form has been a serious concern. Crespo will need a sharp response from his squad.

Cincinnati, by contrast, carry real momentum. Four wins from their last five across all competitions, including a 4-2 victory over San Jose Earthquakes in MLS, point to a team in confident form and capable of scoring in volume.

The Leagues Cup continues to serve as a compelling cross-confederation test, and this fixture has the feel of a contest between a side building toward something and one fighting to stay alive in the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch FC Cincinnati vs Atlas live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Atlas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Atlas manager Hernan Crespo is similarly yet to confirm his squad details, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI listed at this stage. Further team news for both sides will be reflected here as it comes in.

Form

FC Cincinnati have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Club Universidad Nacional in the Leagues Cup on August 8, and they also beat Pachuca 3-1 in their tournament opener on August 4. That run also includes a 4-2 victory over San Jose Earthquakes in MLS and a 4-3 win over Vancouver Whitecaps, with their only defeat a 2-1 reverse against Columbus Crew in late July. Cincinnati have scored 14 goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Atlas have struggled for consistency, winning two and losing three of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup on August 7, and they also lost 3-1 to Columbus Crew on August 4 and 0-2 to Monterrey in Liga MX. Before that three-game losing run, Atlas had won back-to-back matches, including a 2-3 away victory at Leon. They have scored five goals and conceded eight across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between FC Cincinnati and Atlas is available across the last five meetings. This Leagues Cup fixture represents a rare cross-confederation encounter between the two clubs, with no recorded competitive history between them.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup 2026 standings, FC Cincinnati currently sit sixth while Atlas are placed 30th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Cincinnati vs Atlas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: