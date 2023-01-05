WATCH: Ex-Barcelona star Luis Suarez receives incredible Gremio welcome as 60,000 fans turn out for glitzy presentation

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez was unveiled by Gremio in front of thousands of their fans in a glitzy presentation ceremony.

Suarez joined Gremio on two-year deal

Forward unveiled in front of a packed arena

Expected to make debut at end of January

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguayan joined Gremio after his contract expired with his boyhood club Nacional. He has signed a two-year deal with his new club after reportedly rejecting offers from Saudi Arabia and MLS. On Wednesday evening, he was presented in front of the fans who gave him a rousing welcome. Suarez walked out of the tunnel waving and applauding his new fanbase as the 60,000-strong crowd kept chanting his name at the Arena do Gremio.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian club earned promotion to Serie A after finishing second in Serie B and have now made a statement signing in Suarez. The 35-year-old scored eight goals in 14 league games in his previous stint with Nacional but could not lead his nation to glory in the 2022 World Cup as they were ousted in the group stages.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUAREZ? The striker is expected to feature for his new club when they face Caxias do Sul at the end of January.