How to watch today's Esteghlal vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Al-Nassr will return to AFC Champions League action on Tuesday, facing Iranian side Esteghlal at the Al-Rashid Stadium.

Esteghlal are coming into this match after a tough 3-0 loss to Zob Ahan in the Iranian Premier League last Friday. They started their 2024-25 Champions League campaign on a high with a commanding 3-0 win over Al-Gharafa on September 16 but stumbled two weeks later, falling 2-0 to Al-Sadd in their second consecutive clash with a Qatari team.

Meanwhile, the Knights of Najd continued their climb in the Saudi Pro League with a 2-1 victory against Al-Shabab at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium. Currently sitting in third, just four points off the top spot in the domestic league, Al-Nassr now shifts focus back to the Champions League, where they’ve collected four points from their opening two games.

After a frustrating 1-1 draw with Al-Shorta in their group-stage opener on September 16, Al-Nassr bounced back two weeks later with a 2-1 win over Al-Rayyan, thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Ronaldo, securing all three points at Al-Awwal Park.

Esteghlal vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue: Al-Rashid Stadium

The match will be played at the Al-Rashid Stadium on Tuesday, October 22, with kick-off at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Esteghlal team news

Esteghlal will be missing both Mehdi Mehdipour and defender Abolfazl Jalali for Tuesday's match, as they recover from cruciate ligament and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Imam Salimi remains sidelined after sustaining an injury in September’s match against Al-Sadd, while Roozbeh Cheshmi is still recovering from a tibia and fibula injury.

Esteghlal possible XI: Khaledabadi; Moradmand, Silva, Fallah: Rezaeian, Kakuta, N'Dong, Zakipour; Eslami, Mohammadi, Blanco

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hossein Hosseini, Khaledabadi, Nikpour Defenders: Cheshmi, Silva, Jalali, Hossein Moradmand, Salimi, Fallah, Zakipour Midfielders: Kakuta, Masharipov, Rezaeian, N'Dong, Mehdipour, Rezavand, Niknafs, Saadavi, Sharafi, Bahraminejad, Zamani Forwards: Mohammadi, Blanco, Ramezani, Hossein Eslami, Sadeghi, Koushki, Mardomi

Al Nassr FC team news

On the injury side, Sami Al-Najei, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury in August, remains unavailable and will miss an extended period of action.

After netting the winner against Al-Shabab on Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 907th career goal and his 12th of the season for club and country in just 14 games. The 39-year-old will look to add to that tally in this fixture.

Joining Ronaldo in the Al-Nassr frontline will likely be Anderson Talisca, Angelo, and former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane. Defensively, the team should feature a backline of Salem Alnajdi, Aymeric Laporte, Mohamed Simakan, and Nawaf Boushal.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Salem Alnajdi, Laporte, Simakan, Boushal; Brozovic, Alkhaibari, Otavio; Mane, Talisca, Angelo; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar Defenders: Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Al-Fatil, Boushal, Laporte, Qasheesh, Lajami, Al-Najdi Midfielders: Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Wesley Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Gabriel, Talisca

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 11/05/11 Esteghlal FC 2-1 Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 15/03/11 Al-Nassr 2-1 Esteghlal FC AFC Champions League Elite

