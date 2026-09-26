UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Wembley

Today's game between England and Spain will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 2:45 PM.

In the United States, the match is available to watch on FS2, with streaming options through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

England host Spain at Wembley in UEFA Nations League Group 3, with Thomas Tuchel's side looking to make a statement on home soil against the reigning world champions.

Spain arrive in London on the back of a perfect World Cup run, winning all five of their matches on the way to lifting the trophy in the summer. Luis de la Fuente's side beat Argentina 1-0 in the final, capping a tournament in which they did not drop a single game.

England's World Cup ended in heartbreak at the semi-final stage. Tuchel's men fell to Argentina 2-1 before that, having beaten France 4-6 in the quarter-finals in one of the tournament's most dramatic results.

Tuchel has since reshaped his squad for this Nations League triple-header. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer were recalled following strong starts to the domestic season, though the latter is now expected to withdraw due to a fitness concern. Tino Livramento is also set to miss out after picking up an injury in Newcastle training.

The England manager has been candid about his squad decisions, admitting his previous treatment of Alexander-Arnold may have been unfair. Harry Maguire remains absent, with Tuchel making clear the Manchester United defender's exile continues.

For Spain, Fermin Lopez returns to the national setup after missing the World Cup through injury, with the Barcelona midfielder keen to contribute after a strong start to the La Liga season.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch England vs Spain live, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch England vs Spain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel named Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer in his original squad, but Palmer is now expected to withdraw for fitness reasons. Tino Livramento is also set to miss the match after sustaining an injury during Newcastle training, forcing Tuchel to reconsider his defensive options. Harry Maguire is not in the squad, with Tuchel making his continued absence clear.

For Spain, Luis de la Fuente's squad includes Fermin Lopez, who returns to international duty after missing the World Cup through injury. Full team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

England go into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches, all of which came during the World Cup. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-6 defeat to France, a result that ended their tournament run at the semi-final stage. Prior to that, they beat Norway 1-2, Mexico 2-3, and DR Congo 2-1, scoring ten goals across those four victories and conceding five.

Spain have won all five of their last five matches without defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the World Cup final. Across those five games they beat France 2-0, Belgium 2-1, Portugal 1-0, and Austria 3-0, scoring seven goals and conceding just one.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came at Euro 2024, where Spain beat England 2-1 in the final. Before that, the head-to-head record across the last five meetings shows Spain with three wins and England with one, alongside one draw. England's sole victory in that run came in the 2018 Nations League, when they won 2-3 in Seville.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Croatia CRO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Czechia CZE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 England ENG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Spain ESP 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Both sides sit in the lower half of UEFA Nations League Group 3 at this early stage, meaning this fixture carries real weight for both teams as they look to establish themselves in the group and avoid the threat of relegation from the top tier.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Spain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: