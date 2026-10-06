UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Wembley

Today's game between England and Czechia will kick off at Oct 6, 2026, 2:45 PM.

In the United States, England vs Czechia is available to watch live on FS2, with streaming options through Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Spanish-language viewers can follow the action on ViX.

England host Czechia at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League, with Thomas Tuchel's side looking to build on a remarkable recent run of results.

England arrive in this fixture on the back of a stunning 7-0 dismantling of Croatia in Rijeka, a result that sent a clear message about the direction of this squad. Bukayo Saka scored twice in that victory, and substitute Morgan Rogers added a seventh to cap what players described as a statement performance for a new era.

Tuchel has been forced into a late squad adjustment ahead of this match. Rico Lewis has been promoted from the Under-21 setup to the senior group after Manchester City teammate Nico O'Reilly picked up an injury, giving the versatile defender an unexpected route back into the first-team picture.

Czechia arrive at Wembley in difficult circumstances. They have lost all three of their Nations League matches so far, conceding heavily, and their winless streak in competitive football now stretches to six games. The 3-1 defeat to Spain, in which Lamine Yamal scored, was their most recent outing.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente warned after that win that Croatia would carry stung pride following their thrashing by England. The same psychology applies to Czechia, who will be desperate to end their run and show something on one of European football's most famous stages.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Nations League fixture live, read on.

How to watch England vs Czechia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially listed for England at this stage. Rico Lewis has been called into the senior squad from the Under-21s as cover following Nico O'Reilly's injury, adding depth to Tuchel's options.

For Czechia, coach Santi Denia has similarly not confirmed his projected XI, and no injury or suspension information has been made available. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

England come into this fixture in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was the 7-0 win over Croatia in the Nations League, a performance that included goals from Saka and Rogers among others. Before that, they beat Czechia 2-0 away from home in the same competition. Their only defeat in that run came against Spain, who edged them 3-2 in the Nations League.

Czechia have struggled badly for form, losing four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Nations League defeat to Spain, and they also lost 2-0 to England in the reverse fixture. A draw against South Africa at the World Cup represents their only point from this five-match stretch, during which they have scored just three goals.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Nations League in September 2026, with England winning 2-0 in Prague. Looking at the last five encounters, England hold a clear advantage, with wins in three of those matches against one defeat and one draw. England's 5-0 win in a Euro qualifier in March 2019 stands as the most emphatic result in recent memory, while Czechia's only victory in this run came in the reverse qualifier later that year.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Spain ESP 3 3 0 0 10 4 +6 9 W W W 2 England ENG 3 2 0 1 11 3 +8 6 W W L 3 Croatia CRO 3 1 0 2 3 12 -9 3 L L W 4 Czechia CZE 3 0 0 3 2 7 -5 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 3, England currently sit second in the standings, while Czechia are fourth and bottom of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Czechia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: