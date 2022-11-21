WATCH: England have lift off! Jude Bellingham puts Three Lions in front against Iran with first international goal
- Bellingham opens England World Cup account
- Teenager's first senior international goal
- Puts Three Lions ahead vs Iran
WHAT HAPPENED? With his side already having been denied a penalty and rattled the crossbar in a frantic opening 35 minutes or so in Qatar, Bellingham stepped up to the plate and arrived into the box to head England in front from a delicious Luke Shaw cross, netting the nation's first goal at the 2022 World Cup.
Hey Jude! ✨— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 21, 2022
Jude Bellingham heads home for his first England goal on the biggest stage!
England 1-0 Iran
💻🖥📱 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/rX4xS58WwU
ENGLAND TAKES THE LEAD— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 21, 2022
On the biggest stage Jude Bellingham scores his first goal for England 🔥🏴 pic.twitter.com/4TOWEHaMmQ
THE BIGGER PICTURE: 19-year-old Bellingham has already captained Borussia Dortmund and scored nine goals in all competitions at club level this season. And with England in need of heroes to propel themselves forward at the World Cup, the tournament feels like the perfect stage for the midfielder to shine on.
WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? A goal in England's opening game of Group B is not only the perfect start for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions, but also for Bellingham, who could well piece together a tournament to remember following such a fast start. After Bellingham's strike, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling also netted to leave England 3-0 at the break.
Editors' Picks
- Qatar outclassed! Winners and losers as Ecuador's Enner Valencia leaves hosts facing early elimination
- From the Hand of God to the head of Zidane - The World Cup's most iconic moments ever
- El-Hadji Diouf: The Senegal 'Serial Killer' who inspired a World Cup miracle
- Karim Benzema's World Cup withdrawal is a bitter blow for France - but also Qatar 2022