WATCH: England have lift off! Jude Bellingham puts Three Lions in front against Iran with first international goal

Mitchell Wilks
8:59 AM EST 11/21/22
Jude Bellingham headed home his first senior international goal to fire England 1-0 up against Iran in their World Cup opener.
WHAT HAPPENED? With his side already having been denied a penalty and rattled the crossbar in a frantic opening 35 minutes or so in Qatar, Bellingham stepped up to the plate and arrived into the box to head England in front from a delicious Luke Shaw cross, netting the nation's first goal at the 2022 World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: 19-year-old Bellingham has already captained Borussia Dortmund and scored nine goals in all competitions at club level this season. And with England in need of heroes to propel themselves forward at the World Cup, the tournament feels like the perfect stage for the midfielder to shine on.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? A goal in England's opening game of Group B is not only the perfect start for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions, but also for Bellingham, who could well piece together a tournament to remember following such a fast start. After Bellingham's strike, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling also netted to leave England 3-0 at the break.

