How to watch today's Ecuador U20 vs Brazil U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Ecuador U20 and Brazil U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ecuador will take on Brazil in the group stage of the U20 Copa Sudamericano at the Misael Delgado Stadium on Thursday.

Brazil suffered a heavy 0-6 defeat at the hands of Argentina in their group opener, before bouncing back with a 2-1 win against Bolivia in their most recent outing.

On the other hand, Ecuador started the campaign with a win over Bolivia but lost to Colombia in the last game. With both teams chasing a spot in the next stage, the football on display should entertain viewers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ecuador U20 vs Brazil U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ecuador U20 vs Brazil U20 kick-off time

The match will be played at the Misael Delgado Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 6.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Ecuador U20 team news

Ecuador have not reported any injury issues in the squad after the first two games.

They will be hoping to claim three points against Brazil in order to climb up to second place if Colombia drop points against Bolivia.

Brazil U20 team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Brazil camp ahead of their game against Ecuador on Thursday.

Gabriel Moscardo and Breno Bidon scored a goal each in their 2-1 win in the last outing. They will be hoping to get on the scoresheet once again.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ECU Last 2 matches BRA 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Brazil U20 3 - 1 Ecuador U20

Ecuador U20 0 - 0 Brazil U20 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Useful links