Liga Profesional - Game Week 15 2 Nov 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between Defensa y Justicia and Independiente will kick off at Nov 2, 2026, 5:00 PM.

Defensa y Justicia vs Independiente is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Defensa y Justicia host Independiente in the Liga Profesional, with Julio Vaccari's side looking to consolidate their position among the division's front-runners.

Defensa arrive at this fixture in strong shape. Their most recent Liga Profesional outing ended in a 1-2 win over Talleres, and they have won three of their last five league matches, making them one of the more consistent sides in the division right now.

Independiente come into this one with less momentum. Jadson Viera's side lost 0-1 to Boca Juniors in their last outing and have managed just one win in their last five Liga Profesional matches, leaving them in need of a result to push up the Clausura standings.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an interesting layer. Independiente beat Defensa y Justicia 3-1 the last time the two sides met, in April 2026, which gives Viera's team reason to believe they can cause problems for the hosts.

Defensa will be eager to avoid a repeat of that result. With the Clausura table tightening, dropping points at home to a side below them would be a damaging outcome.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Defensa y Justicia vs Independiente, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Defensa y Justicia vs Independiente with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Julio Vaccari has not confirmed a projected XI for Defensa y Justicia ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns are currently listed for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Jadson Viera's Independiente squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage, with no confirmed absences or suspensions reported for the away side. Further information will be added as team news emerges in the hours before the match.

Form

Defensa y Justicia head into this fixture having won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 win over Talleres, and they also posted wins over Union and San Lorenzo during that run, the latter by a 3-0 scoreline. Their only defeat came against Instituto, 0-1. Vaccari's side have scored eight goals and conceded four across those five games.

Independiente have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five Liga Profesional fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 0-1 defeat to Boca Juniors, and before that they drew 1-1 with Racing Club. Their heaviest result in that run was a 1-4 loss to Instituto. Viera's side have scored three goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in April 2026, when Independiente hosted Defensa y Justicia in the Liga Profesional and won 3-1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Independiente hold two wins to Defensa y Justicia's one, with two matches finishing level. The series stretches back to August 2021, reflecting a rivalry in which neither club has consistently dominated the other.

Standings

Defensa y Justicia sit second in the Clausura Group A table, putting them firmly in the race at the top of the division, while Independiente are eighth, meaning a win here would be important for Viera's side if they want to close the gap on the leading group. In the Apertura Group A standings, the positions are reversed, with Independiente fifth and Defensa y Justicia tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Defensa y Justicia vs Independiente today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: