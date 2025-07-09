How to watch Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Golden State Valkyries, including how to watch and team news.

The Golden State Valkyries (9-9) are looking to stop the bleeding on the road as they head to Indiana to face the Fever (also 9-9) on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both squads come in hungry for a bounce-back performance, with playoff positioning already starting to tighten.

Golden State had built a bit of momentum with back-to-back victories before dropping their last two, including a tough road loss to the Atlanta Dream where they were outpaced 26-13 in a lopsided fourth quarter. The Valkyries now find themselves aiming to avoid a fourth straight road defeat.

Indiana, meanwhile, saw a three-game winning streak snapped in heartbreaking fashion in their last outing, falling 89-87 at home to the L.A. Sparks. Despite shooting a strong 48.6% from the floor and hitting 35% from deep, the Fever were ultimately undone by L.A.’s red-hot shooting — the Sparks knocked down nearly half their shots and torched the net at a 45.5% clip from beyond the arc.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Indiana Fever and the Golden State Valkyries will take place on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Golden State Valkyries live on ION and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries Team News & Key Performers

Indiana Fever Team News

Indiana’s offensive firepower is headlined by Kelsey Mitchell, who’s putting up 19.3 points per contest, while rookie sensation Caitlin Clark. listed as questionable for this matchup — is close behind with 18.2. The Fever have three more players averaging double figures, giving them one of the deeper scoring rotations in the league.

Clark also leads the team in assists, dishing an impressive 8.9 dimes per game. Aliyah Boston continues to own the boards for Indiana, grabbing 8.3 rebounds per outing and adding a team-best 1.2 blocks. Lexie Hull provides defensive spark, averaging 1.1 steals per contest.

Golden State Valkyries Team News

Golden State’s offense runs primarily through Kayla Thornton and Tiffany Hayes. Thornton is averaging a team-best 14.9 points per game while also leading the team on the glass with 7.1 rebounds per contest. Hayes adds 13.8 points per game, and the Valkyries have one other scorer averaging in double digits.

Veronica Burton orchestrates the offense, dishing out 5.2 assists per night, while Thornton also leads in steals (1.6 per game). Monica Billings anchors the paint defensively with 0.8 blocks per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Indiana Fever and the Golden State Valkyries in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: