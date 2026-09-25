UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Fortuna Arena

Today's game between Czechia and Croatia will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Czechia vs Croatia in the United States are listed below.

Czechia host Croatia at the Fortuna Arena in Prague in UEFA Nations League A Group 3, with the leaders facing a side looking to close the gap at the top of the table.

Croatia arrive as group leaders, but Czechia will be determined to make home advantage count in what is a direct confrontation between the top two in the section.

For Czechia, coached by Santi Denia, the Nations League represents a fresh opportunity to build after a difficult World Cup campaign. The Czechs exited the group stage without a win, losing to South Korea and Mexico while drawing with South Africa, and will be eager to rediscover form on home soil.

Croatia, under Slaven Bilic, carry stronger momentum into this fixture. The Vatreni reached the World Cup round of 16, beating Panama and Ghana before falling to Portugal, and that experience gives them a psychological edge heading into Prague.

Luka Modric remains the creative heartbeat of this Croatia side, and his presence alongside Mateo Kovacic in midfield gives Bilic's team a quality that Czechia will need to contain if they are to take anything from this match.

Adam Hlozek leads the line for the hosts, and with Pavel Sulc and Adam Karabec providing support, Czechia have enough attacking intent to threaten — particularly at a Fortuna Arena that could provide a significant lift.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Nations League fixture live.

How to watch Czechia vs Croatia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santi Denia's projected XI for Czechia reads: Lukas Hornicek; Stepan Chaloupek, Ondrej Kricfalusi, Robin Hranac, Vladimir Coufal; Lukas Ambros, Michal Sadilek; Pavel Sulc, Adam Karabec, Roman Macek; Adam Hlozek. No injuries or suspensions have been reported in the squad data ahead of this fixture.

Slaven Bilic is expected to name the following Croatia XI: Dominik Livakovic; Ivan Perisic, Josip Stanisic, Josko Gvardiol, Luka Vuskovic; Mateo Kovacic, Martin Baturina; Nikola Vlasic, Luka Modric, Petar Sucic; Ante Budimir. Croatia also report no current injuries or suspensions, meaning Bilic has a full complement of players available.

Form

Czechia head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-3 defeat to Mexico at the World Cup, and they also lost 2-1 to South Korea during the group stage. A 1-1 draw with South Africa sits between those defeats, while wins over Guatemala (3-1) and Kosovo (2-1) in pre-tournament friendlies provide some encouragement. Across those five matches, Czechia scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Croatia's last five results show three wins and two losses. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the World Cup round of 16, but they won their other two group-stage matches, beating Panama 1-0 and Ghana 2-1. Earlier, they lost 4-2 to England and defeated Slovenia 2-1 in a friendly. Croatia scored six goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2025, when Czechia and Croatia played out a 0-0 draw in World Cup qualifying. Before that, Croatia ran out emphatic 5-1 winners in the reverse fixture in June 2025, also in qualifying. The five-match head-to-head record includes two draws and a mix of results across qualifying and major tournament football, with Croatia's 5-1 victory standing as the most decisive outcome in recent memory.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Croatia CRO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Czechia CZE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 England ENG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Spain ESP 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Croatia currently lead UEFA Nations League A Group 3, with Czechia sitting second. The hosts must win to apply real pressure on the group leaders, making this a fixture with direct implications for who controls the section.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs Croatia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: