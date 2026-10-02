UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Neo GSP Stadium

Today's game between Cyprus and Armenia will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Cyprus vs Armenia is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cyprus host Armenia at Neo GSP Stadium in Nicosia in a UEFA Nations League C Group 2 fixture with real consequences for both sides in the standings.

Apostolos Mantzios's Cyprus side come into this match sitting third in Group 2, needing points to stay in contention with the teams above them. Their most recent Nations League outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Latvia, a result that steadied the ship after a 2-1 defeat to Montenegro.

Armenia arrive in Nicosia in second place, one position above their hosts, making this a direct contest between two sides separated by the slimmest of margins in the table. Yegishe Melikyan's team have shown they can grind out results, but their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Montenegro, snapping a run of positive form.

Cyprus will draw confidence from their home support and from a squad that has shown it can score goals, as their 3-2 win over Moldova and a 2-0 victory against Liechtenstein in recent friendlies demonstrated.

Armenia, for their part, carry the momentum of a side that beat Latvia 2-0 earlier in this Nations League campaign and have shown enough quality to compete at the top of this group.

With both teams in the same section of the table and separated by position rather than points, the result in Nicosia will have a direct bearing on who finishes higher in Group 2. Read on for everything you need to watch Cyprus vs Armenia live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Cyprus vs Armenia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cyprus are managed by Apostolos Mantzios, and updates on probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

Armenia head to Nicosia under Yegishe Melikyan. As with the home side, confirmed squad and lineup information will be updated ahead of the match.

Form

Cyprus head into this fixture with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Latvia in the UEFA Nations League C, following a 2-1 loss to Montenegro. Earlier in that run, Mantzios's side beat Liechtenstein 2-0 in a friendly and drew 1-1 with Slovenia, with a 3-2 win over Moldova rounding out the five-match sequence. Cyprus scored six goals and conceded five across those outings.

Armenia arrive with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games. Melikyan's side lost 2-3 to Montenegro in their most recent match, though prior to that they beat Latvia 2-0 in the Nations League. Back-to-back 1-1 draws against Moldova and Kazakhstan in June friendlies sit in that run alongside a 1-2 defeat to Belarus. Armenia scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2, a friendly played in Armenia on March 28, 2023. Before that, Armenia won 3-2 at home against Cyprus in a November 2017 friendly. Cyprus have won both fixtures played on home soil in the available record, with a 3-1 win in September 2007 and a 2-0 victory in March 2006. Across the four recorded meetings, Cyprus hold two wins to Armenia's two, with this Nations League fixture representing the first competitive encounter between the sides in the dataset.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Montenegro MTN 2 2 0 0 5 3 +2 6 W W 2 Armenia ARM 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 L W 3 Cyprus CYP 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 D L 4 Latvia LVA 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Armenia sit second in UEFA Nations League C Group 2, with Cyprus one place below them in third. The two sides are meeting as direct rivals in the table, meaning the result in Nicosia will shift the balance between them in the group standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cyprus vs Armenia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: