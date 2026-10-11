Premier League - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Crystal Palace host Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides as the season begins to take shape.

Pierre Sage's Palace arrive on the back of a mixed run, their recent results spread across league, cup and European action with no clear momentum to lean on. The Eagles have been inconsistent, and a home defeat to Ipswich Town still lingers.

Forest come to south London having shown they can compete with the division's stronger sides, holding both Tottenham and Liverpool in their last five outings. But Oliver Glasner's men have also suffered back-to-back defeats, and a 1-0 loss to Coventry City last time out in the Premier League will have stung.

Glasner has been vocal in recent days, delivering a stark warning about the Manchester City legal situation and the threat it poses to the Premier League's credibility. His Forest side will want their football to do the talking here.

James McAtee has drawn significant attention this season, with the Manchester City academy graduate growing into a more prominent role under Glasner. His form has raised questions about whether an England call-up could follow.

For Crystal Palace, the absences of several key players will test the depth of Sage's squad, and how they cope without them could define their afternoon.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage is without several players heading into this fixture. Chadi Riad, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dean Henderson and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all listed as injured, while Axel Disasi is suspended. The projected XI for the Eagles reads: Walter Benitez; Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot, Jefferson Lerma, Anan Khalaili; Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada; Yeremy Pino, Tyrick Mitchell, Quinten Timber; Joergen Strand Larsen.

Nottingham Forest head to Selhurst Park with their own injury concerns. Nicolo Savona, Nikola Milenkovic and Igor Jesus are all sidelined for Oliver Glasner's side, though no suspensions are in place. Forest's projected XI is: Matz Sels; Murillo, Ousmane Diomande, Jair Cunha, Dan Ndoye; Xaver Schlager, Morgan Gibbs-White, James McAtee; Daniel Munoz, Ola Aina, Liam Delap.

Form

Crystal Palace have recorded one win, one draw and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Bristol City in a friendly, while their last Premier League match was a 0-0 draw with Leeds United. Palace beat Lech Poznan 4-0 in the Europa League and Middlesbrough 3-0 in the Carabao Cup during that run, but also lost 2-3 at home to Ipswich Town in the league. Across those five matches, Palace scored six goals and conceded seven.

Nottingham Forest have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent Premier League match ended in a 0-1 defeat to Coventry City, while they also lost 0-2 to Leeds United in the Carabao Cup. Forest's win came with a 2-1 away victory at Aston Villa, and they drew 0-0 with Tottenham and 2-2 with Liverpool. Over those five games, Forest scored five goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at the City Ground on February 1, 2026 in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, neither team has dominated, with Crystal Palace winning once, Nottingham Forest winning once, and three matches finishing level. Four of the five meetings have ended 1-1, with Forest's 1-0 home win in October 2024 the only exception.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace sit 15th and Nottingham Forest are 13th, placing both sides in the lower half of the division and making this a fixture with clear relevance to their respective bids to climb away from the bottom end of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: