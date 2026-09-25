Liga MX - Game Week 10 26 Sept 2026 - 18:50 Estadio Banorte

Today's game between Cruz Azul and Toluca will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 6:50 PM.

Cruz Azul vs Toluca is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cruz Azul host Toluca at Estadio Banorte in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that brings together two sides at very different points in their respective campaigns.

Joel Huiqui's side arrive at this match having lost their last two outings. A 2-0 defeat to Inter Miami in the Campeones Cup was followed by a 1-0 Liga MX loss to Monterrey, and Cruz Azul will need a sharp response to protect their standing in the top half of the table.

Toluca arrive with the opposite problem — finding reasons to stop. Antonio Mohamed's side have won four of their last five competitive matches, including a 5-2 dismantling of Atlas and a 1-0 win away at Puebla. Their only blemish in that run was a 2-3 Liga MX defeat to Santos Laguna on September 21.

The visitors sit top of the Apertura table, and their attacking output across recent weeks has been relentless. Cruz Azul, sitting fourth, have the quality to compete but must rediscover the form that produced wins over CF America and Santos Laguna earlier in the campaign.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes for both clubs. Cruz Azul need points to consolidate a liguilla position, while Toluca will want to extend their lead at the summit.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cruz Azul vs Toluca live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Toluca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Joel Huiqui has not confirmed a probable lineup for Cruz Azul ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Antonio Mohamed has also not released a projected XI for Toluca at this stage. No confirmed injury or suspension data is available for the away side. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

Cruz Azul head into this match with three wins and two losses from their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Liga MX defeat to Monterrey on September 20, which followed a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami in the Campeones Cup. Before that run of defeats, Huiqui's side had been in strong form, beating CF America 4-3 and Santos Laguna 1-0 in Liga MX. Cruz Azul scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Toluca arrive with four wins and one loss from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-3 Liga MX defeat to Santos Laguna on September 21, but prior to that Mohamed's side had won four straight, including a 5-2 win over Atlas and a 1-0 victory at Puebla. Toluca scored ten goals and conceded eight across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Supercopa de la Liga MX on July 26, 2026, when Cruz Azul beat Toluca 3-1 away from home. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in a Liga MX fixture in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Cruz Azul hold the stronger record with two wins to Toluca's one, with two draws also in the sequence.

Standings

Toluca lead the Liga MX Apertura table, while Cruz Azul sit fourth. The leaders come to Mexico City looking to extend their advantage at the top, while the hosts must win to firm up their place in the liguilla positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruz Azul vs Toluca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: