Liga MX - Game Week 8 12 Sept 2026 - 23:15 Estadio Banorte

Today's game between Cruz Azul and CF America will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 11:15 PM.

Cruz Azul vs CF America is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cruz Azul host CF America at Estadio Banorte in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs. Joel Huiqui's side welcome the league leaders to Mexico City in what shapes up as a stern test of where La Máquina truly stand this season.

Cruz Azul arrive into this match with two wins from their last five, including a 1-0 victory over Santos Laguna in their most recent Liga MX outing. That result offered some stability after a difficult run, but inconsistency has defined their Apertura campaign so far.

CF America come in as the table's top side and carry the confidence of a squad that has won three of its last five across all competitions. Guillermo Almada has built a side that scores goals and defends with discipline, and the Águilas will look to extend their lead at the summit with a win on the road.

America's most recent results include a 2-0 Liga MX win over Puebla and a 2-0 Leagues Cup victory over Columbus Crew, though back-to-back defeats to Monterrey and Leon in the Leagues Cup have added a note of caution to their preparations.

The head-to-head record between these clubs has been tight. Their last meeting ended 1-1 in April 2026, a result that underlines how competitive this fixture tends to be regardless of league position.

For Cruz Azul, a win here would do more than just collect three points. It would signal genuine Apertura ambitions from a club that has too often flattered to deceive this term.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cruz Azul vs CF America live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs CF America with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul are managed by Joel Huiqui for this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

CF America head into the match under Guillermo Almada. As with Cruz Azul, no injury, suspension, or lineup data is currently available for the away side. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

Cruz Azul have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Liga MX win over Santos Laguna, which followed a 1-3 victory at Necaxa. Before those wins, La Máquina lost to Atlas (0-2), Tijuana (2-1), and Chicago Fire FC (1-2) in the Leagues Cup. Across those five fixtures, Cruz Azul scored five goals and conceded seven.

CF America have won three and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Leagues Cup defeat to Leon, which followed a 2-2 loss to Monterrey in the same competition. America's three wins in this run came against Puebla (2-0) in Liga MX, Columbus Crew (2-0) in the Leagues Cup, and FC Juarez (1-2) away in league play. Almada's side scored six goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Liga MX on April 12, 2026, when the fixture ended 1-1 at CF America's ground. Before that, Cruz Azul won 2-1 at home against America in October 2025, while America claimed a 2-1 victory on home soil in May 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Cruz Azul hold a narrow edge with two wins against one for America, with two draws also in the sequence.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, CF America sit first while Cruz Azul are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruz Azul vs CF America today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: