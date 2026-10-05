UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stadion Poljud

Today's game between Croatia and Spain will kick off at Oct 6, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Croatia vs Spain is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Croatia host Spain at the Stadion Poljud in Split in a UEFA Nations League Group 3 fixture that finds the hosts in desperate need of a response.

Slaven Bilic's side arrive at this game in the depths of a crisis. A 7-0 collapse against England in Rijeka left the Vatreni suffering their heaviest defeat in history, and Bilic admitted afterwards that such a performance was simply unforgivable for a nation of Croatia's standing.

Spain, by contrast, arrive in Split with their unbeaten run stretched to 41 matches following a 3-1 win over Czechia. Luis de la Fuente has been rotating his squad heavily across this international window, insisting that no player has featured for all three matches in full — a deliberate strategy to manage fitness across a congested schedule.

Lamine Yamal scored in that victory over Czechia, and De la Fuente has spoken openly about the teenager being on a path to legend status. The Spain head coach has also warned his players not to underestimate a Croatia side carrying what he described as stung pride from the England defeat.

Captain Rodri got on the scoresheet against Czechia too, praising La Roja's maturity and stressing the importance of keeping the entire squad engaged as the unbeaten run continues to grow.

Croatia's record at the Stadion Poljud offers some comfort — they know this ground and this atmosphere. But they face a Spain side that has won four of the last five meetings between these teams and put four past them without reply earlier in this very Nations League campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Croatia vs Spain, including kick-off time, TV channel, and live stream information.

How to watch Croatia vs Spain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Slaven Bilic has not confirmed a probable lineup for Croatia ahead of the match, and no specific injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For Spain, Luis de la Fuente has similarly not released a projected XI, with no injury or suspension data currently available. Given De la Fuente's stated policy of rotating throughout this international window, further squad news is expected ahead of the game.

Form

Croatia come into this fixture with one win from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-7 defeat to England in the UEFA Nations League — their worst-ever result — and they also lost 1-4 to Spain earlier in this campaign. Their sole win in the run came against Czechia, which they edged 2-1 away from home. Across those five games, Croatia have scored six goals and conceded 16, and they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of them.

Spain arrive with five wins from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Czechia in the UEFA Nations League, and they also beat England 3-2 during this same group stage window. That run includes a 1-0 win over Argentina and a 2-0 victory against France at the FIFA World Cup. Spain have scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded just three.

Head-to-Head Record

Spain have dominated the recent head-to-head record between these sides. The most recent meeting came earlier in this UEFA Nations League campaign, when Spain won 4-1 against Croatia. Looking across the last five encounters, Spain have won three times, with Croatia claiming one victory and one draw — a 0-0 in the 2023 Nations League. Spain's 3-5 win over Croatia at Euro 2020 and their 3-0 victory at Euro 2024 further underline their recent superiority in this fixture, though Croatia did beat Spain 3-2 in the 2018 Nations League.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Spain ESP 3 3 0 0 10 4 +6 9 W W W 2 England ENG 3 2 0 1 11 3 +8 6 W W L 3 Croatia CRO 3 1 0 2 3 12 -9 3 L L W 4 Czechia CZE 3 0 0 3 2 7 -5 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 3, Spain sit top of the table while Croatia are currently in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Croatia vs Spain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: