UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Stadion Rujevica

Today's game between Croatia and England will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Croatia vs England in the United States are listed below.

Croatia host England at Stadion Rujevica in Rijeka in UEFA Nations League A Group 3, with both sides arriving off contrasting results from their opening fixtures.

Slaven Bilic's Croatia were handed a sobering 4-1 defeat by Spain in their last outing, a result that exposed the Vatreni's vulnerabilities against elite opposition. Josko Gvardiol was candid in his assessment afterwards, admitting that Lamine Yamal was almost impossible to contain even when not operating at his peak.

England, by contrast, arrived in better spirits following a 2-0 win over Czechia. Thomas Tuchel's side showed clinical efficiency, with Anthony Gordon catching the eye in a performance that prompted Harry Kane to credit the winger's move to Barcelona as the catalyst for his transformation into an international difference-maker.

Kane himself remains the focal point of England's attack. Tuchel has publicly backed his captain to reach 100 international goals, suggesting the landmark could arrive within 13 more appearances.

There are squad concerns for Tuchel heading into this fixture, with Nico O'Reilly forced out of the England camp through injury and returned to Manchester City for further assessment. Morgan Gibbs-White was called into the squad as an emergency replacement after having his Dubai holiday cut short.

Alex Scott also made his senior England debut against Czechia, ending a nearly 30-year wait for a representative from Guernsey at international level — a moment the Bournemouth midfielder described as a significant milestone in his career.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Croatia vs England live.

How to watch Croatia vs England with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Croatia are managed by Slaven Bilic, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Thomas Tuchel names his England squad without Nico O'Reilly, who has been withdrawn from the squad with an injury and returned to Manchester City for assessment. Morgan Gibbs-White was called up as an emergency replacement after his holiday was cut short by the call from Tuchel. Full team news will be updated ahead of kick-off.

Form

Croatia arrive at this fixture having won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one additional result rounding out the sequence. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 defeat to Spain in UEFA Nations League A, a result that followed a positive 2-1 win away at Czechia. In total across their last five games, Croatia have scored seven goals and conceded nine, with their World Cup campaign earlier in the year including wins over Ghana and Panama before a 2-1 defeat to Portugal ended their run.

England have won three of their last five, with their most recent match a 2-0 victory over Czechia in UEFA Nations League A. That result came after a 3-2 defeat to Spain in the same competition. Their World Cup form was strong, including a 6-4 win over France and a 2-1 victory over Norway, before a 2-1 loss to Argentina at the quarter-final stage. Tuchel's side have scored 15 goals across their last five matches and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June, when England ran out 4-2 winners. England have won three of the last five encounters between the nations, with Croatia's sole victory in the sequence coming at the 2018 World Cup, a 2-1 win that ended England's tournament run. The two sides drew 0-0 in a Nations League meeting in October 2018, meaning Croatia have not beaten England in competitive football since that World Cup semi-final triumph.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Spain ESP 2 2 0 0 7 3 +4 6 W W 2 England ENG 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 W L 3 Croatia CRO 2 1 0 1 3 5 -2 3 L W 4 Czechia CZE 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League A Group 3, Croatia currently sit third while England occupy second place, giving this fixture added significance for both sides' prospects in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Croatia vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: