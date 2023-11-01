WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo erupts with fury in heated Jordan Henderson exchange after Al-Nassr's extra-time victory against Al-Ettifaq as former Man Utd & Liverpool stars reignite rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo erupted with fury in a heated exchange with Jordan Henderson after Al-Nassr's cup win over Al-Ettifaq on Tuesday.

Al-Nassr beat Al-Ettifaq in King Cup of Champions

Ronaldo lost his cool after full-time

Involved in tense discussion with Henderson

WHAT HAPPENED? The two former Premier League stars, who enjoyed hugely successful respective spells at Manchester United and Liverpool, were caught in a war of words after Al-Nassr claimed a thrilling 1-0 victory over Al-Ettifaq. Sadio Mane scored the winner in extra time at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday as Al-Nassr advanced to the King Cup of Champions quarter-finals. Ronaldo squared up to Henderson after the final whistle while appearing to be frustrated with the match officials. The Portugal striker gestured in the midfielder's direction several times and got right in his face before heading for the tunnel, and the pair continued their animated discussion on their way off the pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson was lucky to avoid a red card during the game for intentionally pushing Portuguese international Otavio to the ground twice after Ali Hazazi had tripped the winger. This incited a fierce altercation on the pitch with players from both Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq getting involved, but Hazazi was the only one sent off as Henderson escaped unscathed.

DID YOU KNOW? This was the first time Ronaldo and Henderson had been on the same pitch since Manchester United's home fixture against Liverpool in August 22, which ended in a 2-1 win for the hosts. Ronaldo left Old Trafford three months later before joining Al-Nassr in the new year, while Henderson completed a transfer to Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool in July.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr will return to action against Al-Khaleej on Saturday, while Al-Ettifaq will host Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League on the same day.