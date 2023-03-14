Cristiano Ronaldo received a yellow card for booting the ball away in Al-Nassr's cup match against Abha, despite his side being 2-0 up at the break.

Al-Nassr 2-0 up at half-time

Ronaldo not yet on scoresheet

Booked for frustrated reaction to ill-timed whistle

WHAT HAPPENED? Goals from Sami Al-Najei and Abdullah Al-Khaibari had put Al-Nassr 2-0 up in their King Cup of Champions quarter-final. But they had the opportunity to potentially make it three with Ronaldo breaking at pace just before half-time. However, the referee put a halt to the attack with the half-time whistle, prompting a furious response from the Portugal star and a subsequent booking for his petulant behaviour.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It wasn't the first time Saudi fans had witnessed such a reactio, after Ronaldo took his anger out on a water bottle following Al-Nassr's 1-0 defeat to Al-Ittihad last Thursday, having been been subjected to mocking Lionel Messi chants during the match. The 38 year old's behaviour didn't appear to put his side off their game on Wednesday, however, as they all but secured their place in the semi-finals with Mohammed Maran making it 3-0 shortly after the break.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portuguese forward will next be in action for Al-Nassr on Saturday, when they host Abha once again but in the Saudi Pro League.