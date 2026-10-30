Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Sunderland will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 11:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Coventry City vs Sunderland in the United States are listed below. The match is available to watch via USA Network, with streaming access through Fubo. Peacock and NBCSN are also among the platforms carrying Premier League coverage this season.

Coventry City host Sunderland at the Coventry Building Society Arena in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine urgency for both sides at opposite ends of a difficult season.

Frank Lampard's Coventry arrive at this game having won two of their last five matches, but back-to-back defeats to Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur have slowed momentum after a bright run. The Sky Blues are in their first Premier League campaign in 25 years and will be eager to show their top-flight credentials on home soil.

Sunderland travel to Coventry sitting at the foot of the Premier League table, with Regis Le Bris's side in desperate need of points. The Black Cats have taken just two wins from their last five outings across all competitions, and their defensive record has been a persistent problem throughout the campaign.

Sunderland did claim a morale-boosting 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Brentford midweek, booking a quarter-final meeting with Crystal Palace, but league survival remains the overriding priority. Le Bris will know that a trip to a fellow promoted side presents one of the more winnable fixtures remaining on the schedule.

Coventry, for their part, cannot afford to let this slip. Sitting just one place above the relegation zone, three points here would do more than any result in recent weeks to ease the pressure building around Lampard's squad.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland live.

How to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Frank Lampard will be without Haji Wright, Aurele Amenda, Josh Eccles, and Luke Woolfenden through injury as Coventry prepare for this fixture. His projected XI is expected to feature Carl Rushworth in goal, with Ethan Pinnock, Milan van Ewijk, Jay Dasilva, and Stephen Mfuni forming the defensive unit, and Matt Grimes anchoring the midfield alongside Frank Onyeka, Jack Rudoni, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, and Ephron Mason-Clark, with Sidiki Cherif leading the attack.

Regis Le Bris has Romaine Mundle and Daniel Ballard sidelined for Sunderland. The away side's projected lineup sees Robin Roefs start in goal, with Luke O'Nien, Nordi Mukiele, Kevin Danso, and Reinildo in defence, Noah Sadiki and Granit Xhaka in midfield, Nilson Angulo and Enzo Le Fee providing creativity, and Trai Hume alongside Brian Brobbey in attack.

Form

Coventry head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 Premier League defeat to Fulham, and they also lost 3-1 to Tottenham Hotspur. The standout result in this run was a 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United, with a 0-1 victory at Nottingham Forest also featuring. Coventry scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Sunderland arrive with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Brentford, which followed a 0-0 Premier League draw at home to Leeds United. Earlier in this run, the Black Cats lost 2-0 at Bournemouth and drew 1-1 with Lech Poznan in the Europa League, with their other win coming away at Torreense. Sunderland scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met most recently in a Championship fixture in May 2025, when Sunderland beat Coventry 2-1 at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Before that, Coventry claimed a 3-0 home win in March 2025, while the sides drew 2-2 in a November 2024 meeting at the Stadium of Light. Across the last five recorded meetings, all played in the Championship, Sunderland hold a narrow edge with two wins to Coventry's one and two draws.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Coventry City sit 19th and Sunderland 20th, meaning both clubs are in the relegation zone. Three points here would be significant for either side in their fight to climb clear of the bottom three.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: