Serie A - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 06:30 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and Roma will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 6:30 AM.

Como vs Roma is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, Peacock, and CBS Sports Network all carry the fixture. Check your preferred service for regional availability and subscription details.

Como host Roma at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine title-race weight. The table tells the story plainly: Roma sit top of the division, while Como are working hard to stay in the conversation.

Cesc Fabregas has built something at Como that has turned heads across Italian football. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-1 thrashing of RB Leipzig in the Champions League, have positioned the club as a credible force rather than a novelty.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma arrive as league leaders and tl-e

he form team in Serie A. A squad with genuine depth and attacking quality, they have won three of their last five matches and held Inter to a 2-2 draw in a result that underlined their title credentials.

The fixture is being framed in some quarters as the meeting of the two most credible challengers to Inter's grip on the Scudetto. Chivu's side remain favourites, but this game could sharpen the picture considerably.

Moise Kean's fitness situation casts a shadow over Como's attacking options. The striker has returned from international duty carrying a knock and has yet to score since joining the club, making his availability a genuine concern for Fabregas.

Roma have their own selection questions to manage. Bryan Cristante's injury forces a midfield reshuffle, and Gasperini will need to decide how much to rely on players returning late from international commitments.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Como vs Roma live.

How to watch Como vs Roma with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fabregas is without Moise Kean, who returned from international duty with Italy carrying a physical problem and has not trained fully with the group. The projected Como XI reads: Butez; Chalobah, Valle, Couto; Ramon, Milla, Da Cunha, Baturina; Nico Paz; Diao, Douvikas.

Gasperini is missing Bryan Cristante through injury, a blow that forces changes in midfield. Donyell Malen has recovered from a knee problem and is available for selection. The projected Roma XI is: Svilar; Mancini, Hermoso, Balerdi; Molina, Kone, Pellegrini, Wesley; Soule, Dybala; Malen.

Form

Como arrive with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, though their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Frosinone. Before that setback, they had been in fine form, beating Parma 2-1, dismantling RB Leipzig 4-1 in the Champions League, routing Genoa 4-1, and winning 2-1 at Napoli. Across those five matches they scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Roma's last five matches produced three wins, one draw, and one defeat. They drew 2-2 with Inter in their most recent Serie A outing and beat Torino 2-0 before that. A 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce in the Champions League sits alongside wins over Atalanta and Lecce. Gasperini's side have scored eight goals and conceded five across the run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-1 to Como at the Sinigaglia in March 2026, a result that showed the home side are capable of beating their opponents on their own ground. Roma won the reverse fixture 1-0 in December 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Como have won three times to Roma's two, with the home side showing a consistent ability to make the Sinigaglia a difficult venue for visiting teams.

Standings

In Serie A, Roma lead the table in first place, while Como sit eighth. The gap in positions makes this a test of Como's ability to compete with the division's best.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs Roma today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: