How to watch today's Colombia U20 vs Ecuador U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericano match between Colombia U20 and Ecuador U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colombia will take on Ecuador in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericano at the Misael Delgado Stadium on Tuesday.

Colombia were held by the current group leaders Argentina in their first game and will be desperate to pick up their first win in this competition.

Ecuador are second in the standings in the group stage. They beat Bolivia in the first game thanks to two second-half goals in the space of three minutes.

Colombia U20 vs Ecuador U20 kick-off time

The match will be played at the Misael Delgado Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Colombia U20 team news

Colombia are without Joel Canchimbo who is absent from the 23-man final squad due to an injury.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp ahead of their game against Ecuador.

Ecuador U20 team news

Keny Arroyo and Allen Obando scored in the second half to help Ecuador beat Bolivia in their group-stage opener.

They have no injury issues in the squad after the first game and will be hoping to claim three points against Colombia.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

COL Last 2 matches ECU 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Colombia U20 1 - 0 Ecuador U20

Ecuador U20 1 - 0 Colombia U20 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

