How to watch Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2024 : Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know to watch CSK vs. RCB, as well as commencement time & team news.

The defending champion Chennai Super Kings will host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match of the IPL 2024 at the legendary MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, with the season crucial for both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni is 42 years old and could be playing his last IPL.

Kohli's RCB, a perennial contender but yet to win the coveted title, are also ready to take the moment under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. After stepping down as captain before the IPL 2022 season, Virat Kohli wants to end his IPL journey in Bengaluru, hopefully with the elusive trophy in his hands.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Kick-off Time & Stadium

Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, March 22, 2023, in a high-voltage IPL match. The action will commence at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, at 10:00 am ET.

Date Friday, March 22, 2024 Time 10:00 am ET Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium Location Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

How to watch CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Cricket enthusiasts in the USA can watch the exciting IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore live through Sling TV. With its wide range of sports channels, Sling TV makes it easy for cricket fans in the USA to watch the thrilling matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Sling TV gives you access to the Willow TV channel, which is well-known for its comprehensive cricket coverage.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match Team News

Getty Images

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Team News

After making smart choices at the IPL 2024 auction in December 2023, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan have put together a strong on paper. They've assembled a team that is ready for victory by striking a balance between experienced veterans and bright young talents.

They're hopeful but worried that key hitters Shivam Dube and Devon Conway might not be fully fit. Both players have been significant to CSK's wins over the last three seasons. The probability that one or both will be left out of the starting eleven for the first two weeks of the IPL 2024, including the much-anticipated opening game against RCB, is growing due to the uncertainties surrounding them.

Ravindra Jadeja will definitely be the center of attention. He showed how great he is during the Test Series against England, including an amazing hundred in one of the games.

Deepak Chahar is excited to make a big impression in this IPL season and will be motivated to perform brilliantly when he returns.

CSK Probable XI Against RCB

Rituraj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana/Mustafizur Rahman.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Team News

The team looks strong, with Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Faf du Plessis at the top of RCB's batting order. RCB should be able to make the playoffs as long as these key players play well. But winning the league title needs everyone on the team to work together. As a result, local talents like Anuj Rawat, Rajat Patidar, and Karn Sharma must stand up and deliver when it counts. Their support will be crucial to RCB's hopes of winning the IPL 2024 title.

RCB Probable XI Against CSK

Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj.

Head-to-Head Record

Here is the head-to-head result of the last five meetings between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL matches: