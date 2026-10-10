Serie A - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Unipol Domus

Today's game between Cagliari and Juventus will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Cagliari vs Juventus is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cagliari host Juventus at the Unipol Domus on Sunday, October 11, in the late kick-off of Matchday 6 in Serie A. It is the first league fixture for both sides following the international break, and both arrive with something to prove.

Cagliari have been one of the standout stories of the early season. Fabio Pisacane's side sit fourth in the table with 12 points from five games, their only league defeat coming by a singll-ee goal at home to Inter.

Juventus arrive in Sardinia in seventh place, two points behind their hosts. Luciano Spalletti's side returned to winning ways before the break with a strong performance against Atalanta, though the squad has been stretched thin by a growing injury list.

The absences are a real concern for Spalletti. Kenan Yildiz, currently sidelined with a foot fracture, is among several key players unavailable, and the Brazilian goalkeeper Norberto Neto — signed during the break to cover for the injured Kamil Grabara — will also miss this trip to Cagliari.

Nico Gonzalez, by contrast, is a player whose trajectory at the club has shifted sharply. Once considered surplus to requirements, he has become a fixture in Spalletti's plans and recently earned a contract renewal — a turnaround that speaks to how much the coaching change has reshaped the squad dynamic.

Andrea Cambiaso is another name to watch. The versatile defender has had a frustrating start to the season but could come into the starting XI here, with Spalletti weighing his options after the international break.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Cagliari vs Juventus live.

How to watch Cagliari vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cagliari go into this fixture without Alessandro Deiola, who has been ruled out through injury alongside Riyad Idrissi, Mattia Felici, Yael Trepy, and Kevin Carlos. With Deiola absent, Yerry Mina is expected to partner Juan Rodriguez at the heart of defence, while the midfield trio of Michel Ndary Adopo, Harry Winks, and Alessandro Romano should remain unchanged. Daniel Maldini and Fazzini are projected to support lone striker Paul Mendy in attack.

Juventus arrive with a significantly longer injury list. Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Manuel Locatelli, Jeremie Boga, Jeff Ekhator, Juan Cabal, Arkadiusz Milik, Kamil Grabara, Augusto Owusu, and Kerim Alajbegovic are all unavailable. Norberto Neto, signed during the break as cover for Grabara, will also miss this match. Guglielmo Vicario starts in goal, with Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Jhon Lucumi, and Andrea Cambiaso forming the projected back four. Douglas Luiz and Idrissa Sarr are expected in midfield, with Weston McKennie operating in the number ten role and Randal Kolo Muani leading the line.

Form

Cagliari head into this fixture in strong form, winning three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Serie A win away at Udinese, and they also beat Atalanta 2-1 on the road earlier in the run. Their two defeats in that five-game stretch both came against Inter — once in the league, once in the Coppa Italia — and they have conceded just four goals across those five games.

Juventus have a more mixed recent record, taking two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. The most recent of those was a 1-0 friendly loss to Cremonese during the international break, though that result carries limited weight given the context. Before the break, they beat Atalanta 2-0 in Serie A and earlier thrashed NEC Nijmegen 5-0 in the Europa League, though they also lost 3-2 to Sassuolo in the league.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in January 2026, when Cagliari beat Juventus 1-0 at the Unipol Domus in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Juventus have won three times, Cagliari have won once, and one match ended level. The reverse fixture in November 2025 ended 2-1 to Juventus at home.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Cagliari sit fourth ahead of this fixture while Juventus are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cagliari vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: