UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Hristo Botev, Plovdiv

Today's game between Bulgaria and Estonia will kick off at Sep 29, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Bulgaria vs Estonia are listed below. Fubo and ViX are both carrying the match.

Bulgaria host Estonia at the Hristo Botev stadium in Plovdiv in UEFA Nations League C Group 4, with both sides arriving off the back of their opening fixtures in the competition.

Aleksandar Dimitrov's Bulgaria side are looking to respond after a difficult start to the group stage. The home side will be eager to put things right in front of their own supporters and build some momentum in the group.

Estonia arrive under Jurgen Henn having shown they are capable of competing at this level. Their most recent Nations League result demonstrated a resilience that will give Henn's side confidence heading into this fixture.

The two nations have met infrequently in recent years, and the head-to-head record offers little to separate them. Both coaches will be focused on securing points that could prove decisive for the group standings.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Bulgaria vs Estonia live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Bulgaria vs Estonia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bulgaria are managed by Aleksandar Dimitrov, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Estonia head coach Jurgen Henn has also not had any squad concerns confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Bulgaria have recorded two wins, one draw and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Luxembourg in UEFA Nations League C, and they also drew 2-2 with Moldova in a friendly. Earlier wins came against Indonesia and Solomon Islands, the latter by a 10-2 scoreline, though those results came against significantly weaker opposition. Dimitrov's side have shown they can score freely but have been inconsistent against more competitive teams.

Estonia's recent record shows three wins, one draw and one loss from their last five. Henn's side drew 1-1 with Iceland in their opening Nations League fixture and before that won back-to-back friendlies against Lithuania and Faroe Islands, both 1-0. Their only defeat in that run came against Rwanda. Estonia have kept results tight throughout, conceding sparingly across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited in recent years. Looking back across their recorded meetings, Bulgaria have the stronger overall record, with wins including a 2-0 victory in European Championship qualification, while a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture from that same campaign and a 2-2 friendly result in 2011 show Estonia are capable of holding their own. The series does not point to a dominant side, and close contests have been a recurring theme.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Luxembourg LUX 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Estonia EST 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3 Iceland ISL 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 4 Bulgaria BGR 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Bulgaria sit fourth in Group 4 of UEFA Nations League C going into this fixture, meaning they are under pressure to pick up points and climb the table. Estonia are placed second in the group, putting them in a stronger position and giving them the chance to consolidate with a positive result in Plovdiv.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bulgaria vs Estonia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: