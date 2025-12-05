How to watch today's Brest vs Monaco Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Monaco have a chance to jump back into the European conversation in Ligue 1 on Friday, as they open matchday 15 with a trip to Stade Francis-Le Blé to take on Brest.

Both clubs head into the clash riding the momentum of weekend victories. Brest fought back to stun Strasbourg 2-1, climbing to 11th in the table, while Monaco earned a massive boost of confidence by shutting out Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to sit seventh.

Brest vs Monaco kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade Francis le Ble

The Ligue 1 match between Brest and Monaco will be played at Stade Francis le Ble in Brest, France.

It will kick off at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT on Friday, December 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brest team news

The hosts, however, have some concerns in goal. On-loan Monaco keeper Radosław Majecki is unlikely to feature because of a knee problem, and Bradley Locko is also a doubt with a leg injury.

Last time out, Romain Del Castillo hauled Brest level from the spot before Hugo Magnetti sealed all three points with a late strike just eight minutes from full-time.

Monaco team news

Monaco aren't without fitness issues of their own. Christian Mawissa could be a last-minute call after missing the PSG win due to hamstring tightness, Eric Dier remains questionable with a calf issue, and Thilo Kehrer will watch from the sidelines through suspension.

In attack, Takumi Minamino proved decisive in Paris, grabbing the lone goal, his third of the Ligue 1 season, while Lukas Hradecky produced two key saves to record his first clean sheet in the French top flight.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

