How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth will take on Southampton in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

Bournemouth have only managed to win one out of their first five games of the new season and will be hoping to add more wins to the bag. A win should not be too difficult against Southampton who have struggled to get going. The Saints are winless in their first five fixtures.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Southampton will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling TV and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

Bournemouth vs Southampton kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST Venue: Vitality Stadium

The match will be played at the Vitality Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 3pm ET / 8pm BST.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Tyler Adams is expected to be the sole injury-related absence for the hosts.

They will be hoping the rest of the squad can turn up to pick more wins in the upcoming games.

Bournemouth possible XI: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Unal.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dennis, Travers, Kepa Defenders: Huijsen, Kerkez, Senesi, Smith, Araujo, Hill, Zabarnyi, Bevan, Aarons Midfielders: Cook, Brooks, Scott, Christie, Tavernier, Sinisterra, Billing Forwards: Evanilson, Kluivert, Semenyo, Unal

Southampton team news

As for Southampton, defender Jack Stephens will sit out the third and final match of his suspension.

Gavin Bazunu, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Will Smallbone are all still unavailable for selection.

Southampton possible XI: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Taylor; Lallana, Downes; Dibling, Fernandes, Fraser; Archer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Harwood-Bellis, Edwards, Bednarek, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree, Wood, Sugawara, Taylor, Bella-Kotchap Midfielders: Downes, Aribo, Lallana, Fernandes, Cornet, Fraser, Ugochukwu, Amo-Ameyaw, Dibling Forwards: Armstrong, Stewart, Brereton Diaz, Archer, Onuachu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/07/23 Southampton 2 - 3 AFC Bournemouth Friendly 28/04/23 Southampton 0 - 1 AFC Bournemouth Premier League 20/10/22 AFC Bournemouth 0 - 1 Southampton Premier League 20/03/21 AFC Bournemouth 0 - 3 Southampton FA Cup 19/07/20 AFC Bournemouth 0 - 2 Southampton Premier League

