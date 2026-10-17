Liga Profesional - Game Week 13 16 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Boca Juniors and Talleres will kick off at Oct 16, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Boca Juniors vs Talleres is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Boca Juniors host Talleres de Córdoba at La Bombonera in the Liga Profesional on Friday, 16 October 2026, with kick-off set for 21:30 ART.

Boca arrive at this fixture having won three of their last five matches across all competitions, though a 0-1 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Vasco da Gama midweek will temper the mood around the club heading into the weekend.

Coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena will look to his side to respond at home, where the atmosphere at La Bombonera typically provides a significant lift. Their Liga Profesional form has been solid, with wins over Union and San Lorenzo in recent weeks.

Talleres, managed by Omar de Felippe, travel to Buenos Aires in poor shape. They have won just one of their last five Liga Profesional fixtures, losing three, and head into this match off the back of a goalless draw with Independiente.

The head-to-head record favours Boca, who won the most recent meeting between these clubs earlier this year. Talleres have not beaten Boca in any of their last five encounters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Boca Juniors vs Talleres live.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Talleres with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors are expected to line up with Alvaro Montero in goal, supported by a back four of Lautaro Blanco, Lautaro Di Lollo, Ayrton Costa, and Leandro Lozano. The midfield is projected to feature Rodrigo Andres Battaglia, Milton Delgado, and Santiago Ascacibar, with Leonel Flores operating in support of forwards Miguel Merentiel and Angel Romero. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Talleres are expected to start with Ezequiel Unsain in goal behind a defensive line of Augusto Schott, Matias Catalan, Roman Riquelme, and Gabriel Baez. Rick, Giovanni Baroni, and Valentin Depietri are projected to form the midfield, with Matias Galarza supporting forwards Federico Fattori and Agustin Alvarez. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the away side.

Form

Boca Juniors have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 defeat to Vasco da Gama in the Copa Sudamericana, while their last Liga Profesional match finished 2-2 against Instituto. Prior to that, Boca posted a 3-0 home win over Union and a 0-2 victory at San Lorenzo. Across those five fixtures, they have scored eight goals and conceded four.

Talleres have managed just one win from their last five Liga Profesional matches, losing three and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Independiente, and they suffered defeats to Belgrano and Instituto during the same stretch. Their only win came against Union, 2-1. Talleres have scored three goals and conceded five across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-1 to Boca Juniors, played away at Talleres in the Liga Profesional in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Boca have won two compared to none for Talleres, with the remaining three matches finishing level. Talleres have not beaten Boca in any of those five meetings, a run that stretches back to October 2023.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A standings, Boca Juniors sit third while Talleres are down in fifteenth, meaning the hosts enter this fixture in considerably stronger league health than their visitors. In the Apertura Group A table, Boca are placed second and Talleres fourth, reflecting a tighter picture in that competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boca Juniors vs Talleres today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: