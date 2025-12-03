Birmingham City Football Club are a Midlands-based soccer team formerly of the English Premier League (EPL), now in the division below in the English Football League (EFL) Championship.

Famous for winning the Carabao Cup in the 2010-11 season where they beat English Premier League (EPL) giants Arsenal, the club hit headlines for retiring a then 17-year-old Jude Bellingham's number 22 shirt, after he secured a big money transfer to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, before joining Real Madrid in 2023.

Knighthood Capital Management own the club, with NFL legend Tom Brady as a minority owner in the club with a 3.3% stake. He serves as the chairman of the advisory board.

Where to watch Birmingham City documentaries

They have their own documentary, 2025's Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues, which follows the club's transformation under the new ownership.

It's available to watch on Amazon Prime, where you can stream all five episodes now.

Where to watch Birmingham City around the world

Supporters in the USA can watch most Birmingham City Championship league games on Paramount+ and through CBS Sports Network on Paramount+ Premium. Alternatively, you can watch some of the team's games live on CBS Sports Golazo, including any FA Cup fixtures, with a Fubo subscription.

Amazon Prime Video also show games on ocassion.

Where to watch Birmingham City for free

Fubo are currently offering a five-day free trial, so you can check out the soccer and the entire service free of charge.

For the rest of the world, check out the table below. The broadcasters listed are for EFL Championship games.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada DAZN Caribbean ESPN/Disney+ LATAM ESPN/Disney+ Germany Sky DE UK Sky Sports Netherlands ViaPlay Indian sub-continent FanCode MENA BeIN Sports Oceania BeIN Sports International Club Channel

If you are out of the country and would like to watch an upcoming Birmingham City game on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

