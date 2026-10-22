Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Tupras Stadyumu

Today's game between Besiktas and Crystal Palace will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Besiktas host Crystal Palace in the Europa League at Tupras Stadyumu in Istanbul, with Vincenzo Italiano's side looking to build on their continental campaign in front of a passionate home crowd.

Besiktas arrive at this fixture in mixed domestic form, having lost their most recent Super Lig match 2-0 to Trabzonspor. Their Europa League record, however, tells a more encouraging story, with a 4-1 win over Marseille and a 2-3 victory at Hoffenheim demonstrating their capacity to compete at this level.

Crystal Palace make the trip to Istanbul under Pierre Sage having endured a punishing week. A 5-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton was followed by a 3-2 Europa League loss to Lyon, leaving the Eagles in need of a response on the road.

Palace's position in the Europa League standings adds urgency to this fixture. A positive result in Istanbul would do much to steady their continental campaign after back-to-back defeats across all competitions.

Besiktas sit fourth in the Europa League table while Crystal Palace are placed fifteenth, giving the hosts a meaningful positional advantage heading into this match.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace live.

How to watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Besiktas are managed by Vincenzo Italiano for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Pierre Sage takes charge of Crystal Palace for the trip to Istanbul. As with Besiktas, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage, and the latest team news will be updated ahead of the match.

Form

Besiktas have recorded a W2-D0-L2 record across their last five matches, with one result still factored from the available data. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Super Lig defeat to Trabzonspor. They have shown quality in European competition, beating Marseille 4-1 and winning 2-3 at Hoffenheim in the Europa League, though domestic losses to Amed Sportif and Trabzonspor reflect inconsistency at home and away.

Crystal Palace have gone W1-D1-L3 across their last five matches. Their most recent fixture was a 3-2 Europa League defeat to Lyon, which followed a heavy 5-0 Premier League loss to Brighton. Palace's sole win in the run came in the Premier League, a 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest, while they drew 0-0 with Leeds United. Across the five matches, Palace conceded ten goals, pointing to defensive vulnerabilities heading into this contest.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Besiktas and Crystal Palace has been provided for this fixture, so historical meeting records cannot be detailed at this time.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Besiktas sit fourth while Crystal Palace are placed fifteenth. That gap in standings reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two sides in this season's competition, with the hosts in a stronger position to qualify from the group phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: