CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Bermuda and Barbados will kick off at Oct 5, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Bermuda vs Barbados is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this CONCACAF Nations League match are listed below.

Bermuda host Barbados in the CONCACAF Nations League, with the two Caribbean sides meeting at opposite ends of Group B2.

Barbados arrive as the group leaders, having taken four points from their opening two fixtures. A 2-0 win over Saint Lucia and a 2-2 draw with Guadeloupe put them in a strong position, and they will look to extend that advantage here.

Bermuda's Nations League campaign has been far more difficult. Back-to-back defeats to Guadeloupe and Saint Lucia left them at the foot of the standings before this fixture, with three goals scored and three conceded across those two games.

The contrast in form between these two sides is stark. Barbados carry genuine momentum into this match, while Bermuda are under pressure to produce a result at home just to stay relevant in the group.

Caribbean football has a habit of producing surprises, and Bermuda will need to draw on that unpredictability if they are to turn their campaign around.

Read on for full details on how to watch Bermuda vs Barbados live, including TV channel and live stream options in the United States.

How to watch Bermuda vs Barbados with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bermuda have no confirmed squad information ahead of this fixture, with no reported injuries or suspensions at this stage. Lineup details are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Barbados are similarly without confirmed team news. There are no reported injuries or suspensions for the away side, and updates will be added as information becomes available in the build-up to the match.

Form

Bermuda have lost all five of their most recent matches, making this a difficult run of form to arrest at any level. Their last outing ended in a 5-2 defeat to Saint Lucia in the Nations League, and they also fell 1-2 to Guadeloupe in their previous group game. Across those five matches, Bermuda have scored six goals and conceded 14, a record that reflects a side struggling for defensive stability.

Barbados have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Guadeloupe in the Nations League, and before that they beat Saint Lucia 2-0. Three defeats in that five-game run came against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Martin, and Aruba, with Barbados conceding nine goals across those three games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in an 8-1 victory for Bermuda over Barbados in CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification in July 2021. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has won twice, with one game finishing 0-0. Barbados claimed a 3-2 win away in Bermuda in October 2017, while Bermuda won 2-1 in a World Cup qualification fixture in November 2011.

Standings

B Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Barbados BRB 3 2 1 0 8 3 +5 7 W D W 2 Saint Lucia LCA 3 2 0 1 8 4 +4 6 W W L 3 Guadeloupe GOU 3 1 1 1 4 6 -2 4 L D W 4 Bermuda BMU 3 0 0 3 4 11 -7 0 L L L Promotion Relegation

Barbados lead Group B2 going into this fixture, meaning a win would put them in a commanding position to finish top of the group. Bermuda sit at the foot of the standings and need points here to keep their Nations League campaign alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bermuda vs Barbados today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: