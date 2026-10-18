Liga Profesional - Game Week 13 18 Oct 2026 - 19:15

Today's game between Belgrano and River Plate will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 7:15 PM.

Belgrano vs River Plate is available to watch live in the United States via Fanatiz and ViX, both of which carry Liga Profesional fixtures.

Belgrano host River Plate in the Liga Profesional, with Ricardo Zielinski's side looking to extend a run of form that has placed them among the stronger outfits in the division.

Belgrano arrive in confident shape. Three wins from their last five Liga Profesional matches, including a 2-0 victory over Racing Club in their most recent outing, have pushed Zielinski's side to the top of the Clausura Group B table.

River come into this fixture off the back of a draw. Leonardo Ponzio's side were held 1-1 by Sarmiento in their most recent Liga Profesional match, though that followed a 1-0 win over Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto and a run that has seen them win three of their last five league games.

The head-to-head record tilts firmly toward the visitors. River have won four of the last five meetings between these clubs, and Belgrano will need to produce something out of the ordinary to reverse that trend on home soil.

The Clausura standings give this match a sharp edge. Belgrano sit top of Clausura Group B, while River occupy second place in the Apertura Group B table, meaning both sides have reasons to push for three points.

For TV channel and live stream information on how to watch Belgrano vs River Plate, read on below.

How to watch Belgrano vs River Plate with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ricardo Zielinski has not confirmed a projected XI for Belgrano, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Leonardo Ponzio's River Plate are in a similar position, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary issues listed ahead of the fixture. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Belgrano have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Racing Club, and they also beat Talleres 1-0 earlier in that run. Across those five fixtures, Zielinski's side have scored seven goals and conceded four, with clean sheets a feature of their recent outings.

River Plate have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Ponzio's men drew 1-1 with Sarmiento in their most recent outing, though before that they beat Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto 1-0 and Atletico Tucuman 2-1 across the run. River have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, with their only defeat coming against Huracan.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in May 2026, when River Plate beat Belgrano 2-3 in a Liga Profesional fixture played at River's ground. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, River hold four wins to Belgrano's one, with the only Belgrano victory coming in February 2023 when they won 2-1 at home.

Standings

Belgrano lead Clausura Group B, giving them home advantage in terms of league momentum, while River sit second in Apertura Group B, meaning both sides carry genuine stakes into this fixture across the two competitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgrano vs River Plate today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: