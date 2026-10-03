UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Stadion Illovsky Rudolf

Today's game between Belarus and San Marino will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Belarus vs San Marino in the USA are listed below.

Belarus host San Marino at Stadion Illovsky Rudolf in Budapest in UEFA Nations League C Group 1, with both sides arriving at this fixture from very different positions in the group table.

Viktor Goncharenko's Belarus come into this game sitting third in the group, carrying the weight of a difficult opening run that has left them needing points to stay in contention. Their Nations League campaign has not gone to plan, but their pre-tournament form showed a squad capable of scoring freely and winning matches.

San Marino arrive bottom of Group 1 and without a win across their last five matches. Roberto Cevoli's side have conceded heavily throughout this campaign, including a 7-0 defeat to Finland and a 3-0 loss to Albania in their two Nations League outings so far.

For Belarus, this represents a genuine opportunity to climb the table and ease the pressure that has built since the competition began. A win here would give Goncharenko's side real momentum heading into the final group fixtures.

San Marino will look to make the game difficult, as they have done at times in recent windows, but the gap in quality between these two sides is considerable. Belarus will start as strong favourites on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Belarus vs San Marino live, including all available TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Belarus vs San Marino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Belarus are managed by Viktor Goncharenko, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

San Marino are led by Roberto Cevoli, and similarly, no confirmed team news regarding injuries or suspensions has been provided. Further squad details will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

Belarus have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Finland in UEFA Nations League C, following a 2-0 defeat to Albania in the previous group fixture. Prior to the Nations League, Belarus beat Syria 4-1 and Armenia 1-2 away, with a 2-2 draw against Burkina Faso also in that run. Across those five matches, Belarus scored eight goals and conceded five.

San Marino have lost four of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Albania in UEFA Nations League C, and before that they suffered a 7-0 loss to Finland. Across their last five outings, San Marino scored just two goals while conceding thirteen, a record that reflects the scale of the challenge facing Cevoli's side.

Head-to-Head Record

Belarus hold a dominant record in this fixture. The most recent meeting ended 5-0 to Belarus at home in September 2018 in UEFA Nations League D, and the previous encounter in November of the same year also ended in a 2-0 Belarus win away at San Marino. Across both recorded meetings, Belarus have won both fixtures, scoring seven goals and conceding none.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Albania ALB 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 W W 2 Finland FIN 2 1 1 0 7 0 +7 4 D W 3 Belarus BLR 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 D L 4 San Marino SMR 2 0 0 2 0 10 -10 0 L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Belarus sit third in UEFA Nations League C Group 1, meaning they are under real pressure to collect points and avoid falling further adrift of the promotion places. San Marino are fourth, and a defeat here would deepen their relegation concerns with the group entering its final stages.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belarus vs San Marino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: