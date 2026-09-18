Bundesliga - Game Week 4 18 Sept 2026 - 14:30 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin will kick off at Sep 18, 2026, 2:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin are listed below.

Bayern Munich host Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena on Friday, September 18, in a Bundesliga clash that pits one of the division's early pacesetters against a side fighting at the wrong end of the table.

Vincent Kompany's side have made a strong start to the season, collecting four wins, one draw, and no defeats in their first six competitive fixtures. A 5-1 win over Stuttgart on the opening Bundesliga weekend set the tone, and Bayern followed that up with a 5-0 Champions League victory over FK Bodø/Glimt last week.

New signing Nathaniel Brown has been one of the stories of Bayern's early campaign. The 23-year-old, who joined from Eintracht Frankfurt for 50 million euros in the summer, has impressed with his versatility — deployed in central midfield due to injury cover before returning to his natural left-back position. Luis Diaz described him as "spectacular" and said his flexibility gives the team a clear advantage.

Alphonso Davies is available for this fixture after returning to form. The Canadian left-back, who missed much of last season through injury, scored in the 5-0 win over Bodø/Glimt and is skipping his country's international friendies to attend to personal commitments — meaning he arrives into Friday's game fresh.

Union Berlin arrive in Munich sitting 16th in the Bundesliga table and carrying a difficult run of results. Mauro Lustrinelli's squad have won just one of their last five competitive matches and were beaten 4-0 at Bayer Leverkusen on September 5.

The visitors also carry a significant injury list, with five players unavailable heading into the trip to Bavaria.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vincent Kompany names a projected XI of Jonas Urbig, Dayot Upamecano, Nathaniel Brown, Josip Stanisic, Min-Jae Kim, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Tom Bischof, Ismael Saibari, Lennart Karl, Michael Olise, and Harry Kane. David Santos Daiber and Tarek Buchmann are listed as unavailable through injury, while no suspensions are in effect for the home side.

For Union Berlin, Mauro Lustrinelli's projected lineup includes Frederik Roennow, Christopher Trimmel, Felix Uduokhai, Leopold Querfeld, Tom Rothe, Livan Burcu, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Rani Khedira, Aljoscha Kemlein, Michel Aebischer, and Emmanuel Latte Lath. The visitors are without Stanley N'Soki, Andrik Markgraf, Oliver Burke, Marvin Friedrich, and Kastriot Imeri through injury, with no players suspended.

Form

Bayern Munich have won four and drawn one of their last five competitive fixtures, losing none. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 Bundesliga win at Elversberg on September 13, and they recorded a 5-0 Champions League victory over Bodø/Glimt on September 10. Across those five matches, Bayern have scored 15 goals and conceded three, including a 0-0 draw at Schalke that ended a run of scoring in consecutive league games.

Union Berlin have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five competitive matches. The most recent result was a 1-3 Bundesliga defeat at Schalke 04 on September 11, following a 4-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen on September 5. Union did win their DFB-Pokal tie against Eintracht Braunschweig 4-2, and drew 3-3 with Eintracht Frankfurt in the league. In total across the five games, they scored 13 goals and conceded 14.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on March 21, 2026, when Bayern Munich won 4-0 at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have won three, drawn one, and Union Berlin have won none, with Bayern scoring 12 goals and conceding four. The only draw in that run came at the Alte Försterei in November 2025, finishing 2-2.

Standings

In the current Bundesliga standings, Bayern Munich sit fourth while Union Berlin are 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: