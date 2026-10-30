Bundesliga - Game Week 8 31 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 1:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in the United States are listed below.

Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga's marquee fixture of matchday eight, with both sides separated only by goal difference at the top of the table.

Bayern go into the game under interim head coach Aaron Danks, who has stepped in while Vincent Kompany recovers from meningitis. The situation in Munich is far from routine, yet results have not suffered — Bayern beat Magdeburg 6-1 in the DFB-Pokal in midweek and are unbeaten in their last three Bundesliga outings.

Dortmund arrive in good shape too. Niko Kovac's side edged Werder Bremen 3-2 in the cup on Tuesday and have won three of their last five across all competitions, losing only once — a Champions League defeat to Bodø/Glimt.

The absence of Manuel Neuer is the most significant selection story on the home side. The 40-year-old goalkeeper is nursing a foot problem and will miss out for the third consecutive match, with Jonas Urbig set to start in goal for the seventh time this season.

Kovac made headlines at his pre-match press conference, directing pointed criticism at the VAR operation and specifically at referee Tobias Stieler, who was a late replacement for the originally appointed Daniel Siebert. The BVB coach cited several contentious calls this season and made clear he expects a high standard from officials at both ends — pitch and video room.

Harry Kane, the Ballon d'Or winner, leads the line for Bayern and remains the focal point of everything the hosts do going forward. His contract situation is attracting attention off the pitch, but on it he continues to give Bayern's attack a threat that few opponents can match.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich will again be without Manuel Neuer, who is managing ongoing foot pain, meaning Jonas Urbig starts in goal. Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, and Bara Ndiaye are also ruled out through injury, while Tarek Buchmann remains sidelined. Joshua Kimmich returned to training this week following a family bereavement and completed his first group session on Friday; a decision on his availability will be made after that session. The projected XI has Urbig behind a back four of Josip Stanisic, Konrad Laimer, Jonathan Tah, and Dayot Upamecano, with Aleksandar Pavlovic and potentially Kimmich in midfield, and Michael Olise, Ismael Saibari, and Alphonso Davies supporting Harry Kane.

Borussia Dortmund are without Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, Justin Lerma, and Konstantinos Karetsas. Niko Kovac's projected XI features Gregor Kobel in goal, a back four of Joane Gadou, Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Julian Ryerson, with Carney Chukwuemeka, Felix Nmecha, and Daniel Svensson in midfield, and Jobe Bellingham and Joey Veerman supporting striker Serhou Guirassy.

Form

Bayern Munich have won three and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 18 goals and conceding eight in that run. Their most recent outing was a 6-1 DFB-Pokal win over Magdeburg, and they also put six past RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. The two draws came against Arsenal and Viking in the Champions League, both finishing level after Bayern led.

Borussia Dortmund's last five reads three wins, one draw, and one loss. They beat Werder Bremen 3-2 in the cup most recently and earlier defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 in the Bundesliga. Their only defeat came away to Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League, while a 0-0 draw at Union Berlin was their other result. Dortmund have kept two clean sheets in five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in the German Super Cup on August 22, 2026, when Bayern Munich won 2-1 with Dortmund as the host side. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have won three, with one draw and one further BVB win; Bayern have scored ten goals to Dortmund's seven across those matches. The sides also met in the Bundesliga in February 2026, with Bayern winning 3-2 in Dortmund, and drew 2-2 at the Allianz Arena in April 2025.

Standings

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich sit first and Borussia Dortmund second, both on 17 points heading into matchday eight.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: