Liga Profesional - Game Week 10 21 Sept 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Barracas Central and Independiente Rivadavia will kick off at Sep 21, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Barracas Central vs Independiente Rivadavia is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Barracas Central host Independiente Rivadavia in the Liga Profesional, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into this fixture.

Damian Ayude's Barracas Central have struggled for wins in recent weeks, collecting just two points from their last five matches. Three consecutive draws in league play have kept them from building any real traction, and the home crowd will be expecting more.

Independiente Rivadavia arrive in better shape. Alfredo Berti's side have won three of their last five matches, including a 4-3 victory over Aldosivi in the Liga Profesional on September 12. That attacking output gives them genuine confidence heading into this road trip.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds weight to this contest. Barracas Central won the most recent meeting 2-1 when Independiente Rivadavia hosted in March 2026, but the overall series across the last five fixtures has been competitive, with neither side holding a clear advantage.

In the standings, Independiente Rivadavia sit above Barracas Central in both the Clausura and Apertura group tables, giving Berti's side a psychological edge. For Barracas, three points here would do much to ease the pressure building on their campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Barracas Central vs Independiente Rivadavia live.

How to watch Barracas Central vs Independiente Rivadavia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Barracas Central are managed by Damian Ayude. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Independiente Rivadavia head coach Alfredo Berti also has no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed at this point. Further team news will be provided as it is confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

Barracas Central have recorded one win and two draws from their last five matches, with two defeats also in that run. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Banfield in the Liga Profesional on September 14, following back-to-back goalless draws against Argentinos Juniors and Tigre. Defeats to Estudiantes in the Copa Argentina and Club Atletico Platense in the league complete a difficult stretch. Barracas scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Independiente Rivadavia have won three and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 Copa Argentina defeat to Atletico Tucuman on September 16, but before that they beat Aldosivi 4-3 in the Liga Profesional on September 12. Further wins came against Racing Club and Aldosivi in the Copa Argentina, with their only league defeat in this run a 3-1 loss to River Plate. Rivadavia scored eleven goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 12, 2026, when Barracas Central won 2-1 away at Independiente Rivadavia in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barracas Central have won three and Independiente Rivadavia one, with one draw also in the series. The matches have been spread across the Liga Profesional and Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Standings

Independiente Rivadavia sit above Barracas Central in both group standings. In the Clausura Group B table, Rivadavia are 6th while Barracas are 10th, and in the Apertura Group B standings Rivadavia lead the group in 1st place with Barracas placed 8th. The gap between the sides makes this a fixture Barracas Central cannot afford to lose.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barracas Central vs Independiente Rivadavia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: