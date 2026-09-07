Liga Profesional - Game Week 8 7 Sept 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Barracas Central and Argentinos Juniors will kick off at Sep 7, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Barracas Central vs Argentinos Juniors is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Fanatiz subscribers can stream the match at https://fanatiz.jbbfvx.net/9g7900, while ViX coverage details can be found at https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/live-stream-watch-vix-channel/bltdd5a777e33fbe42f.

Barracas Central host Argentinos Juniors in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, with the table separating them sharply heading into the match.

Barracas have endured a difficult run of results and come into this game under pressure. Four defeats in their last five across all competitions have left Damian Ayude's side searching for answers, and a home game against a direct rival in the standings offers a chance to arrest the slide.

Argentinos Juniors arrive in far better shape. Nicolas Diez has his squad playing with confidence, and three wins from their last five Liga Profesional outings give the visitors a platform to push for something significant in the table.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds another layer of interest. Recent meetings have swung both ways, and neither side can claim a clear psychological edge going into this one.

For Barracas, the priority is simple: stop the rot at home and rediscover the defensive solidity that has been absent in recent weeks. Argentinos will look to exploit any uncertainty and extend what has been a productive stretch of form.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Liga Profesional fixture.

How to watch Barracas Central vs Argentinos Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Barracas Central are managed by Damian Ayude, and no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Argentinos Juniors head coach Nicolas Diez also has no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed at this point. Further team news will be provided as it is confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

Barracas Central have struggled badly in recent weeks, picking up just one point from their last five matches across all competitions. Their sole positive result was a 0-0 draw with Tigre on September 1, but that followed three consecutive Liga Profesional defeats against Gimnasia LP, Rosario Central, and Club Atletico Platense, as well as a 3-1 Copa Argentina loss to Estudiantes. Barracas have scored just one goal across those five matches while conceding seven, a run that points to serious problems at both ends of the pitch.

Argentinos Juniors have been considerably more consistent, winning three of their last five Liga Profesional games. They beat Aldosivi 2-1 on August 30 and claimed wins over Racing Club and Belgrano earlier in the sequence. A 2-0 defeat to River Plate represents their only heavy loss in that period, and a 1-1 draw with Lanus shows they have not always found things straightforward. Across the five matches, Argentinos have scored six goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, with Argentinos Juniors hosting Barracas Central in the Liga Profesional in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is fairly balanced, though Argentinos have shown the ability to win convincingly at home, including a 3-0 victory in April 2025. Barracas did claim a 2-0 win when the sides met in November 2025, demonstrating that home advantage has tended to be a factor in this fixture. The series offers no dominant force, which makes the venue and current form all the more relevant.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, Argentinos Juniors sit top while Barracas Central are eighth, a gap that gives the visitors a chance to press their advantage over a side battling to stay in contention. In the Apertura Group B standings, Argentinos are second and Barracas again eighth, reinforcing the contrast in where both clubs currently stand in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barracas Central vs Argentinos Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: