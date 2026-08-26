LaLiga - Game Week 1 27 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will kick-off at Aug 27, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select all carry the match, giving fans multiple ways to tune in.

Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao at Spotify Camp Nou in what is an early test of credentials for both clubs in the 2026-27 LaLiga season. Hansi Flick's side opened their league campaign with a commanding 5-0 win over Elche, and the Catalan club will be looking to build on that momentum in front of their home support.

Off the pitch, Barcelona's transfer business has dominated headlines. Club president Joan Laporta has publicly confirmed interest in Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, with the Blaugrana refusing to back down despite Premier League competition. Egyptian starlet Hamza Abdelkarim has also been registered for the first-team squad after a sharp pre-season that yielded four goals.

Athletic Bilbao arrive in Barcelona carrying significant baggage from a difficult pre-season and a bruising opening-day defeat. Edin Terzic's side were beaten 3-1 at home by Sevilla on August 22, and they head to Camp Nou as the early LaLiga standings reflect — sitting bottom of the table in 20th place.

The visitors also travel with a depleted squad. Injuries to Unai Eguiluz, Daniel Vivian, and Benat Prados limit Terzic's options, while Yuri Berchiche serves a suspension. Bilbao have conceded eight goals across their last five matches and have won just once in that stretch.

Barcelona, by contrast, have lost only one of their last five outings — a pre-season defeat to Udinese — and their front line has been sharp, scoring nine goals across those fixtures. Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Anthony Gordon are all expected to feature, with Pedri pulling the strings in midfield.

For viewers in the United States looking to catch this LaLiga fixture live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick names a projected XI that includes Joan Garcia in goal, with a back four of Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia, and Joao Cancelo. Marc Bernal sits in midfield alongside Pedri and Fermin Lopez, while Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, and Raphinha lead the attack. Roony Bardghji and Frenkie de Jong are both absent through injury, though no suspensions affect the home side.

Athletic Bilbao boss Edin Terzic is without Unai Eguiluz, Daniel Vivian, and Benat Prados through injury, while Yuri Berchiche is suspended. Terzic's projected XI is led by Unai Simon in goal, with Inaki Williams and Nico Williams expected to provide the attacking threat alongside Gorka Guruzeta. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Barcelona have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in a 1-0 pre-season loss to Udinese. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 LaLiga victory over Elche on August 23, and they also beat Basel 5-2 in pre-season. Barcelona scored 10 goals across those five fixtures and conceded three, including back-to-back wins over Al Ahly and Nottingham Forest.

Athletic Bilbao have won just once in their last five matches, a 3-0 pre-season friendly win over Burgos CF. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home defeat to Sevilla in LaLiga on August 22, and they also lost 3-1 to Real Zaragoza and 1-0 to Atalanta in friendly action. Bilbao scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches, a run that reflects a side still searching for consistency ahead of the new campaign.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 7, 2026, when Barcelona won 1-0 away at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga. Before that, Barcelona beat Athletic 5-0 in the Super Cup on January 7, 2026, and 4-0 in a LaLiga fixture at Camp Nou in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Barcelona have won all five, conceding no goals in four of those contests and scoring 15 in total.

Standings

In the early LaLiga 2026-27 standings, Barcelona sit fifth while Athletic Bilbao are bottom in 20th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: