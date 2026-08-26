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LaLiga
team-logoBarcelona
Spotify Camp Nou
team-logoAthletic Bilbao
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Watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga

How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 1
Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will kick-off at Aug 27, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select all carry the match, giving fans multiple ways to tune in.

Fubo

Fubo

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ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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ESPN Select

ESPN Select

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Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao at Spotify Camp Nou in what is an early test of credentials for both clubs in the 2026-27 LaLiga season. Hansi Flick's side opened their league campaign with a commanding 5-0 win over Elche, and the Catalan club will be looking to build on that momentum in front of their home support.

Off the pitch, Barcelona's transfer business has dominated headlines. Club president Joan Laporta has publicly confirmed interest in Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, with the Blaugrana refusing to back down despite Premier League competition. Egyptian starlet Hamza Abdelkarim has also been registered for the first-team squad after a sharp pre-season that yielded four goals.

Athletic Bilbao arrive in Barcelona carrying significant baggage from a difficult pre-season and a bruising opening-day defeat. Edin Terzic's side were beaten 3-1 at home by Sevilla on August 22, and they head to Camp Nou as the early LaLiga standings reflect — sitting bottom of the table in 20th place.

The visitors also travel with a depleted squad. Injuries to Unai Eguiluz, Daniel Vivian, and Benat Prados limit Terzic's options, while Yuri Berchiche serves a suspension. Bilbao have conceded eight goals across their last five matches and have won just once in that stretch.

Barcelona, by contrast, have lost only one of their last five outings — a pre-season defeat to Udinese — and their front line has been sharp, scoring nine goals across those fixtures. Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Anthony Gordon are all expected to feature, with Pedri pulling the strings in midfield.

For viewers in the United States looking to catch this LaLiga fixture live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Formation
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
4-2-3-1
1J. Garcia5P. Cubarsi18G. Martin24E. Garcia2J. Cancelo22M. Bernal10L. Yamal8Pedri7F. Lopez17A. Gordon11Raphinha1U. Simon7A. Berenguer4A. Paredes5Y. Alvarez12J. Areso9I. Williams8O. Sancet28P. Canales18M. Jauregizar10N. Williams11G. Guruzeta
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
4-2-3-1
Barcelona

Starting XI

Athletic Bilbao

Manager

  • H. Flick
  • E. Terzic

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick names a projected XI that includes Joan Garcia in goal, with a back four of Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia, and Joao Cancelo. Marc Bernal sits in midfield alongside Pedri and Fermin Lopez, while Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, and Raphinha lead the attack. Roony Bardghji and Frenkie de Jong are both absent through injury, though no suspensions affect the home side.

Athletic Bilbao boss Edin Terzic is without Unai Eguiluz, Daniel Vivian, and Benat Prados through injury, while Yuri Berchiche is suspended. Terzic's projected XI is led by Unai Simon in goal, with Inaki Williams and Nico Williams expected to provide the attacking threat alongside Gorka Guruzeta. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

BAR

BAR - Form

NFO
W0-1
UDI
L1-0
BAS
W2-5
AHL
W2-1
ELC
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ATH

ATH - Form

BUR
W0-3
OM
L3-1
ATA
L1-0
RZA
L3-1
SEV
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Barcelona have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in a 1-0 pre-season loss to Udinese. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 LaLiga victory over Elche on August 23, and they also beat Basel 5-2 in pre-season. Barcelona scored 10 goals across those five fixtures and conceded three, including back-to-back wins over Al Ahly and Nottingham Forest.

Athletic Bilbao have won just once in their last five matches, a 3-0 pre-season friendly win over Burgos CF. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home defeat to Sevilla in LaLiga on August 22, and they also lost 3-1 to Real Zaragoza and 1-0 to Atalanta in friendly action. Bilbao scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches, a run that reflects a side still searching for consistency ahead of the new campaign.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BarcelonaDrawAthletic Bilbao
5
0
0
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
FT
Super Cup
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
5
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
4
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
FT
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
FT
Super Cup
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
15Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored0/5


The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 7, 2026, when Barcelona won 1-0 away at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga. Before that, Barcelona beat Athletic 5-0 in the Super Cup on January 7, 2026, and 4-0 in a LaLiga fixture at Camp Nou in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Barcelona have won all five, conceding no goals in four of those contests and scoring 15 in total.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SevillaSevillaSEV
220052+36
W
W
2
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220020+26
W
W
3
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
211041+34
D
W
4
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
211042+24
D
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
211021+14
D
W
6
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110050+53
W
7
EspanyolEspanyolESP
210142+23
L
W
8
GetafeGetafeGET
210113-23
W
L
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
20204402
D
D
10
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
20202202
D
D
11
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
10100001
D
12
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
10100001
D
13
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
201123-11
L
D
14
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
201123-11
D
L
15
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201101-11
D
L
16
ValenciaValenciaVAL
201101-11
L
D
17
MalagaMalagaMAL
201113-21
D
L
18
LevanteLevanteLEV
201103-31
D
L
19
ElcheElcheELC
201116-51
L
D
20
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
100113-20
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the early LaLiga 2026-27 standings, Barcelona sit fifth while Athletic Bilbao are bottom in 20th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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