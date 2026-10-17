Liga Profesional - Game Week 13 17 Oct 2026 - 14:00

Today's game between Banfield and Argentinos Juniors will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Banfield vs Argentinos Juniors is available to watch live in the United States via Fanatiz and ViX.

Banfield host Argentinos Juniors in a Liga Profesional Clausura Group B fixture that pits a struggling mid-table side against the group's current leaders.

Pedro Troglio's Banfield arrive at this match without a win in their last three Liga Profesional outings. Three draws from four league games tell the story of a side that has struggled to convert possession and pressure into three points, and Troglio will need more from his forwards.

Argentinos Juniors, managed by Nicolas Diez, sit at the top of Clausura Group B and arrive with momentum. A 2-1 win over Tigre in their most recent Liga Profesional fixture showed they can grind out results, and Diez will want that form to continue on the road.

The head-to-head record favours the visitors. Argentinos have won four of the last five meetings between these sides and will travel with the confidence that history is on their side.

For Banfield, this is a fixture that demands a reaction. Three points would lift them clear of the lower reaches and ease the pressure building around Troglio's squad.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live.

How to watch Banfield vs Argentinos Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pedro Troglio has not confirmed his projected XI for Banfield ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Nicolas Diez is similarly yet to name his expected lineup for Argentinos Juniors. There are no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns for the away side at this stage, with squad details to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Banfield have taken two wins and three draws from their last five competitive matches, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent Liga Profesional outing was a 1-2 win over Tigre, and they also drew 1-1 with Rosario Central before that. Earlier in the run, Troglio's side drew 2-2 with Gimnasia LP and 1-1 with Barracas Central. Across the five matches, Banfield scored six goals and conceded seven, with their Copa Argentina win over Deportivo Riestra also included in that stretch.

Argentinos Juniors have recorded one draw, two wins, and two draws from their last five competitive outings, with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Club Atletico Platense in the Liga Profesional, and before that they beat Tigre 2-1. The only defeat in that run came against Rosario Central. Diez's side scored five goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Argentinos Juniors beat Banfield 3-2 in a Liga Profesional fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Argentinos have won four times against Banfield's one victory, with no draws recorded. Argentinos have won three consecutive encounters in this fixture, including a 3-0 win in September 2025 and a 3-2 victory in April 2026.

Standings

Argentinos Juniors lead Clausura Group B, putting them among the division's frontrunners, while Banfield sit 11th in the same group, leaving Troglio's side with ground to make up on the teams above them. In the Apertura Group B standings, Argentinos sit second and Banfield are 12th, a gap that underlines the contrasting trajectories of these two clubs.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Banfield vs Argentinos Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: