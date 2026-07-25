Today's game between Bahia and Corinthians will kick-off at Jul 26, 2026, 3:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Bahia vs Corinthians is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. Details on how to access both services are listed below.

Bahia host Corinthians in a Serie A fixture that brings together two clubs separated by a single position in the table and plenty of recent history between them.

Rogerio Ceni's Bahia side have been difficult to beat on home turf and come into this match off the back of a run that includes back-to-back wins before a draw against Atletico MG last time out. They sit sixth in the Serie A standings and will be looking to push further up the table.

Corinthians arrive under Fernando Diniz having won their most recent Serie A outing, a 3-0 victory over Remo. That result offers some stability, though their campaign across all competitions has been uneven, and the off-field situation at Parque Sao Jorge continues to cast a shadow over the club.

The Memphis Depay situation has dominated the headlines in recent weeks. The Dutch forward and Corinthians are locked in a contractual dispute, with the club's significant financial debt complicating renewal talks. Depay was told not to report for pre-season training as negotiations stalled, and his future at the club remains unresolved.

Diniz will need his squad to focus on the pitch. Corinthians are seventh in Serie A, one place and potentially a handful of points behind their hosts depending on the table at kick-off, making this a direct contest between two sides with genuine aspirations of climbing higher.

Bahia will fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten home run. Ceni has built a side that is hard to break down and dangerous on the counter, and Corinthians will need to be at their best to take anything from this one.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Bahia vs Corinthians live.

How to watch Bahia vs Corinthians with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rogerio Ceni has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of the match for Bahia, and no probable starting XI has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Fernando Diniz is also without confirmed team news for Corinthians. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the projected XI will be published when available.

Form

Bahia have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Atletico MG, and they followed a 2-0 win over Chapecoense AF with a 2-1 victory over Botafogo RJ earlier in the run. The one defeat came against Coritiba, where they conceded three and scored two. A 1-1 draw with Gremio rounds out the five.

Corinthians have won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 win over Remo in Serie A, and they also beat Gremio 3-1 away and Atletico MG 1-0 at home. A 2-0 defeat to Club Atletico Platense in the Copa Libertadores and a 1-1 draw with Club Atletico Penarol in the same competition account for the dropped points. Corinthians scored eight goals and conceded three across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on January 28, 2026, in Serie A, with Bahia winning 2-1 away at Corinthians. That result followed an identical 2-1 Bahia victory at Parque Sao Jorge in August 2025. Across the last five Serie A meetings, Bahia have won three times, Corinthians have taken one win, and one match ended in a draw. The only Corinthians victory in that run came on December 3, 2024, when they won 3-0 at home.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Bahia sit sixth and Corinthians are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bahia vs Corinthians today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: