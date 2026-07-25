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Serie A
team-logoBahia
team-logoCorinthians
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Watch Bahia vs Corinthians Serie A game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Bahia vs Corinthians
Bahia
Corinthians
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Bahia and Corinthians, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's game between Bahia and Corinthians will kick-off at Jul 26, 2026, 3:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Bahia vs Corinthians is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. Details on how to access both services are listed below.

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Fanatiz

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Premiere

Premiere

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Bahia host Corinthians in a Serie A fixture that brings together two clubs separated by a single position in the table and plenty of recent history between them.

Rogerio Ceni's Bahia side have been difficult to beat on home turf and come into this match off the back of a run that includes back-to-back wins before a draw against Atletico MG last time out. They sit sixth in the Serie A standings and will be looking to push further up the table.

Corinthians arrive under Fernando Diniz having won their most recent Serie A outing, a 3-0 victory over Remo. That result offers some stability, though their campaign across all competitions has been uneven, and the off-field situation at Parque Sao Jorge continues to cast a shadow over the club.

The Memphis Depay situation has dominated the headlines in recent weeks. The Dutch forward and Corinthians are locked in a contractual dispute, with the club's significant financial debt complicating renewal talks. Depay was told not to report for pre-season training as negotiations stalled, and his future at the club remains unresolved.

Diniz will need his squad to focus on the pitch. Corinthians are seventh in Serie A, one place and potentially a handful of points behind their hosts depending on the table at kick-off, making this a direct contest between two sides with genuine aspirations of climbing higher.

Bahia will fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten home run. Ceni has built a side that is hard to break down and dangerous on the counter, and Corinthians will need to be at their best to take anything from this one.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Bahia vs Corinthians live.

How to watch Bahia vs Corinthians with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bahia vs Corinthians Probable lineups

Bahia crest
Bahia
BAH
Formation
Corinthians crest
Corinthians
COR
Corinthians crest
Corinthians
COR

Manager

  • R. Ceni

Rogerio Ceni has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of the match for Bahia, and no probable starting XI has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Fernando Diniz is also without confirmed team news for Corinthians. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the projected XI will be published when available.

Form

BAH

BAH - Form

GRE
D1-1
COR
L3-2
BRJ
W2-1
CHA
W2-0
CAM
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
COR

COR - Form

PEN
D1-1
CAM
W1-0
CAP
L0-2
GRE
W1-3
REM
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bahia have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Atletico MG, and they followed a 2-0 win over Chapecoense AF with a 2-1 victory over Botafogo RJ earlier in the run. The one defeat came against Coritiba, where they conceded three and scored two. A 1-1 draw with Gremio rounds out the five.

Corinthians have won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 win over Remo in Serie A, and they also beat Gremio 3-1 away and Atletico MG 1-0 at home. A 2-0 defeat to Club Atletico Platense in the Copa Libertadores and a 1-1 draw with Club Atletico Penarol in the same competition account for the dropped points. Corinthians scored eight goals and conceded three across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

BAH

Last 5 matches

COR

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on January 28, 2026, in Serie A, with Bahia winning 2-1 away at Corinthians. That result followed an identical 2-1 Bahia victory at Parque Sao Jorge in August 2025. Across the last five Serie A meetings, Bahia have won three times, Corinthians have taken one win, and one match ended in a draw. The only Corinthians victory in that run came on December 3, 2024, when they won 3-0 at home.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
1913513314+1944
W
W
W
D
D
2
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
1811433516+1937
W
W
L
D
W
3
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
1910362619+733
W
W
W
D
L
4
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
199552924+532
D
D
L
W
D
5
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
199372620+630
D
W
W
W
L
6
BahiaBahiaBAH
198652824+430
D
W
W
L
D
7
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
197662119+227
W
W
W
L
W
8
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
197662629-327
W
D
W
D
W
9
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
197573332+126
D
W
L
D
W
10
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
197572527-226
L
L
W
W
D
11
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
197572225-326
D
W
L
W
L
12
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
197482422+225
L
L
D
L
L
13
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
197482324-125
D
W
L
W
D
14
InternacionalInternacionalINT
195682224-221
L
L
L
W
D
15
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
195682731-421
L
W
L
L
W
16
GremioGremioGRE
195682125-421
L
L
W
D
L
17
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
195592230-820
L
L
L
L
W
18
MirassolMirassolMIR
185492025-519
W
L
W
L
D
19
RemoRemoREM
194692132-1118
L
W
L
W
D
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
1916121739-229
L
L
L
L
L
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation

In the current Serie A table, Bahia sit sixth and Corinthians are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bahia vs Corinthians today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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