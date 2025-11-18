How to watch today's Austria U17 vs England U17 World Cup U17 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Austria U17will take onEngland U17 on Tuesday in the FIFA U-17 World CupRound of 16 at Aspire Zone - Pitch 9 in Doha, Qatar.

Both teams reached the knockout stage with impressive group performances; Austria advanced as group winners and England as group runners-up after bouncing back strongly in their last two games. This tie features some of the tournament’s standout young talents and is expected to be a high-quality, competitive encounter.

Austria U17 vs England U17 kick-off time

The match will be played at Aspire Zone - Pitch 9 in Doha, Qatar, with kick-off at 10.45 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Austria U17 team news

Austria has been one of the tournament’s most balanced sides, boasting a well-organized defense and effective attack. Midfielder Johannes Moser (4 goals) and forward Deshishku (3 goals) have been key contributors, while the team kept three clean sheets in group play.

There are no significant injuries or suspension issues in the squad, and coach Hermann Stadler is likely to stick with the lineup that has delivered consistent results so far.

England U17 team news

England U17 have built momentum after an initial setback, propelled by the striking prowess of Reigan Heskey (4 goals) and strong midfield contributions from L. Williams-Barnett (2 goals).

Defender Ben Mantato and midfielder B. Burrowes lead a back line that has improved in stability as the competition has progressed. The squad is at near full strength, with no major player absences reported, and England is expected to maintain their attacking approach.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

AUT Last 2 matches ENG 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Austria U17 2 - 3 England U17

England U17 1 - 0 Austria U17 2 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

