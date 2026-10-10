Bundesliga - Game Week 5 10 Oct 2026 - 09:30 WWK Arena

Today's game between Augsburg and Bayern Munich will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 9:30 AM.

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock. Subscribers can stream the match through their respective platforms.

Bayern Munich travel to the WWK Arena on Saturday to face Augsburg in the Bundesliga, looking to keep pace at the top of the table in what is shaping up to be a demanding stretch of fixtures for Vincent Kompany's side.

Augsburg sit fourth in the Bundesliga standings, a position that reflects a solid if inconsistent start to the season under Manuel Baum. Two wins from their last four league outings have been offset by draws and a defeat, leaving them vulnerable against a Bayern side that has been ruthless in recent weeks.

Bayern arrive in Augsburg having won four of their last five games across all competitions, including a 7-0 demolition of Union Berlin and a 5-0 Champions League win over Bodø/Glimt. Kompany's team has hit top gear at both ends of the pitch.

Harry Kane continues to be central to everything Bayern do in attack. The England striker recently passed 100 Bundesliga goals and contract extension talks are ongoing, with both Kane and the club publicly expressing a desire to reach an agreement.

Michael Olise is another player whose future has attracted significant attention, though on current evidence he remains one of the most dangerous wide players in European football. His form this season has only strengthened Bayern's determination to tie him down long-term.

For Augsburg, this is a chance to test themselves against the division's standard-setters. Baum's side will need a disciplined defensive performance to have any hope of a result.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Augsburg vs Bayern Munich live.

How to watch Augsburg vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Augsburg head into the match with a lengthy injury list. Steve Mouniè, Faik Sakar, Sima Suso, Tim Breithaupt, Calvin Brackelmann, Anton Kade, Juma Bah, Noahkai Banks, and Uchenna Ogundu are all sidelined. Manuel Baum is expected to field a back line of Chrislain Matsima, Yannik Keitel, and Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, with Finn Dahmen in goal.

Bayern travel without Tarek Buchmann and Jamal Musiala through injury. Kompany's projected XI places Manuel Neuer in goal behind a back four of Dayot Upamecano, Josip Stanisic, Jonathan Tah, and Alphonso Davies, with Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Tom Bischof in midfield and Michael Olise, Luis Diaz, and Harry Kane leading the attack.

Form

Augsburg have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 friendly draw with Hertha Berlin, following a 3-2 Bundesliga defeat to Werder Bremen. Earlier in the run, they recorded a 4-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt and a 3-0 victory against Schalke 04, scoring eight goals while conceding seven across the five fixtures.

Bayern have won four and drawn one of their last five games. The most recent result was a commanding 7-0 win over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, and they also posted a 5-0 Champions League victory over Bodø/Glimt in the same period. Their only dropped points came in a goalless draw with Schalke 04. Bayern scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded none in their last two outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Bundesliga on 24 January 2026, when Bayern won 2-1 at home. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Bayern have won four times with Augsburg claiming one victory. Bayern have scored 12 goals in those five matches, with Augsburg netting eight.

Standings

In the current Bundesliga table, Augsburg sit fourth while Bayern Munich occupy second place, underlining the gap in league standing between the two sides heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Augsburg vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: