Liga MX - Game Week 7 5 Sept 2026 - 19:00 Estadio Alfonso Lastras

Today's game between Atletico de San Luis and CD Guadalajara will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Atletico de San Luis vs CD Guadalajara is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atletico de San Luis host CD Guadalajara at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis Potosi in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

San Luis head into this match sitting 14th in the Apertura table, a position that reflects a difficult run of results. Diego Mejia's side have found victories hard to come by, though a win over Monterrey on August 31 gave the home faithful something to hold onto heading into this weekend.

Chivas arrive in stronger shape. Gabriel Milito's side sit 5th in the Apertura standings and have been one of the more consistent teams in the division. Three wins from their last five matches across all competitions point to a squad with real belief.

Guadalajara's campaign has not been without its bumps. A 1-1 draw with Pachuca on August 29 was a slight setback after the momentum they had built, but their overall body of work this season remains solid. The 5-2 dismantling of Tijuana earlier in the Apertura run showed what Milito's side are capable of on their best days.

For San Luis, this is a chance to build on that win against Monterrey and close the gap on the teams above them. The Estadio Alfonso Lastras can be a difficult place to visit, and Mejia will be looking for his side to make that count.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico de San Luis vs CD Guadalajara live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs CD Guadalajara with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Mejia has not confirmed a projected XI for Atletico de San Luis ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gabriel Milito has similarly yet to confirm a probable lineup for CD Guadalajara. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the away side at this stage. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

Atletico de San Luis have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-3 win at Monterrey on August 31, a result that snapped a difficult run. Before that, San Luis drew 1-1 with Pachuca in Liga MX and suffered a 3-0 defeat to CF America. Their Leagues Cup campaign produced back-to-back losses, including a 4-1 defeat to Nashville SC. Los Rojiblancos have scored eight goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

CD Guadalajara have won three and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, losing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Pachuca on August 29. Before that, Chivas beat Tijuana 5-2 and won 1-0 away at Santos Laguna in Liga MX. In the Leagues Cup, they defeated Seattle Sounders FC 2-1 before losing 1-0 to FC Dallas. Guadalajara have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on January 31, 2026, when CD Guadalajara won 3-2 at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras in a Liga MX fixture. Across the last five competitive encounters, the record is split, with each side claiming two wins and one match going Guadalajara's way in a 4-3 thriller at their own ground in July 2025. San Luis's victories include a 3-1 home win in February 2025 and a 1-0 away result at Guadalajara in November 2024.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, Atletico de San Luis currently sit 14th while CD Guadalajara are placed 5th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico de San Luis vs CD Guadalajara today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: