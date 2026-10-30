Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Fulham will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Aston Villa vs Fulham is available to watch live in the United States. Streaming and TV options are listed above.

Aston Villa host Fulham at Villa Park in the Premier League, with Unai Emery's side looking to build on a run of form that has made them one of the division's most compelling teams this autumn.

Villa arrive into this fixture with serious momentum. Their 2-1 win over Manchester City last weekend underlined the quality Emery has assembled in Birmingham, with Nicolas Jackson scoring twice to hand City their first domestic defeat of the season. A 6-0 Champions League thrashing of Fenerbahce earlier in the month further illustrated the depth and ambition of this squad.

Jackson's form has been particularly eye-catching. The Senegalese forward, who joined from Chelsea in the summer, has scored in consecutive matches and looks a different player under his former Villarreal manager. Pundits have taken notice, with Gary Neville questioning whether he is the most improved player in the Premier League.

Fulham arrive in a more uncertain mood. Alvaro Arbeloa's side lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, though they had built decent momentum in the league before that setback, winning back-to-back Premier League matches including a first away victory since February.

The Cottagers sit 15th in the table and need points. A trip to Villa Park against a side in this kind of form represents a stern examination of where Fulham genuinely stand at this stage of the season.

For US viewers looking to watch this Premier League fixture live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Unai Emery names a projected XI of Zion Suzuki, Ian Maatsen, Pau Torres, Matty Cash, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Joao Gomes, Emiliano Buendia, Johan Manzambi, and Nicolas Jackson. Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all listed as unavailable through injury.

Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham are set to line up with Bernd Leno, Timothy Castagne, David Affengruber, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson, Joshua King, Sander Berge, Shea Charles, Oscar Bobb, Alex Iwobi, and Gonzalo Garcia. Ryan Sessegnon is suspended and will play no part at Villa Park.

Form

Aston Villa have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth, but before that they beat Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League and defeated Viking 3-1 in the Champions League. Villa also recorded a 6-0 Champions League win over Fenerbahce during this run, and their only league defeat in the sequence came away at Newcastle, where they won 1-0. Across the five matches, Villa have scored 12 goals and conceded five.

Fulham have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace, though they won their previous two Premier League outings, including a 1-0 victory at Coventry City and a 1-0 win over Hull City. Their other results in the run were a 2-1 Premier League loss at Ipswich Town and a 1-1 draw at Manchester United. Fulham have scored three goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on April 25, 2026, when Fulham won 1-0 at Craven Cottage. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Aston Villa hold the stronger record with three wins to Fulham's two, having also won 3-1 at Villa Park in September 2025 and 1-0 at home in May 2025. Fulham's other win in the sequence came in a 1-3 result at Craven Cottage in October 2024, while Villa also won 1-2 at Fulham in February 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Aston Villa currently sit 9th while Fulham are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: