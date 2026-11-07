Premier League - Game Week 10 7 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Hull City will kick off at 10:00 on Nov 7, 2026.

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Arsenal return to Premier League action at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, hosting Hull City as they look to extend their strong domestic run before the international break.

Mikel Arteta's side come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 Champions League victory over Slavia Prague in midweek. The win was far from comfortable, with Arsenal commanding in the first half before conceding late and relying on David Raya to preserve the three points, but it kept them third in the league phase standings with ten points from four matches.

Arteta was blunt in his post-match assessment, warning that the second half was "extremely far from our standards" and taking personal responsibility for the drop in performance. That candour underlines how seriously he treats every fixture, regardless of the scoreline.

Viktor Gyokeres was the standout performer in Prague, registering a goal and an assist inside 45 minutes to record his fifth direct goal involvement in as many appearances across all competitions. The Swedish forward will look to carry that form into Saturday's home game.

Hull City arrive at the Emirates sitting eleventh in the Premier League table, without a win in their last three league outings. Sergej Jakirovic's squad has been hit by a significant injury list, which will test their defensive resilience against an Arsenal side eager to reassert their domestic authority.

With a fifth consecutive Premier League win in their sights, Arsenal will be motivated despite the defensive concerns raised in midweek. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Arsenal vs Hull City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Arsenal head into the weekend with Bukayo Saka ruled out through injury, while Max Dowman is suspended. The projected XI includes David Raya in goal, with a back four of Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber, Gabriel, and Ezri Konsa. Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice are named in midfield alongside Martin Odegaard, with Noni Madueke, Christos Tzolis, and Kai Havertz completing the lineup. Konsa's fitness is a concern after he was substituted in the second half against Slavia Prague with a knee problem, and his availability for Saturday will be assessed by the medical staff. William Saliba, returning from a long-term back injury, was named among the substitutes in midweek and could be called upon if Konsa is ruled out.

Hull City are without Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Matt Targett, Ilyas Ansah, Charlie Hughes, Jack Butland, and Lucas Gourna-Douath through injury, while Matt Crooks serves a suspension. Sergej Jakirovic's projected XI features Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with John Egan, Semi Ajayi, and Ryan Giles in defence alongside Lewie Coyle, and a midfield of Nobel Mendy, Mohamed Belloumi, Regan Slater, and Elliot Stroud, with Tim Iroegbunam and Oli McBurnie ahead of them.

Form

Arsenal have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent outing was the 2-1 Champions League win over Slavia Prague, and they also beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Premier League. The Gunners drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in Europe and suffered a 1-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town during the same period, scoring eight goals and conceding four across the five fixtures.

Hull City have won none of their last five matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town, and they also drew 1-1 with Brentford. Hull lost to Fulham and Newcastle United during the run, scoring six goals and conceding eight across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2017, a Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium which Arsenal won 2-0. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Arsenal have won four times with one draw, scoring thirteen goals and conceding two. Hull have not beaten Arsenal in any of those five encounters.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal are currently first while Hull City sit eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Hull City today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: